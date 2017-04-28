Six Watch Brands That Will Build the Personalized Watch of Your Dreams

There is a fundamental shift occurring in the high-end watch industry, and its name is bespoke. Sure, there is still a market for premium goods produced in volume (case in point: the five-year waiting list for the new Rolex Daytona), but more than ever, consumers are demanding goods that are truly scarce in nature, or even better, a bespoke or custom creation. In this feature, we examine the two opposing ends of the spectrum, on one hand looking at brands that have developed a streamlined digital approach to the customization process, and on the other we look at a handful of watchmaking houses that are more than happy to flex their creative muscles to craft a timepiece that’s entirely unique to your specification.