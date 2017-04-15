Sotheby’s Hong Kong Watch Auction Is Marked by Strong, Diverse Sales

View slideshow
APRIL 15, 2017

This past week in Hong Kong, watch collectors from 33 countries raised their paddles (either in person, over the phone, or virtually) at Sotheby’s Important Watches auction, which pulled in just shy of $7.5 million in total. Comprising a broad range of modern luxury watches, from Richard Mille to Patek Philippe, the collection of lots did not garner any truly shocking prices, however the significant takeaway proved to be the variety of items to top the sales charts in Hong Kong. “Unique designs and rare pieces remain popular,” says Jessie Kang, Sotheby’s head of watches, Asia. “We were also quite happy to see so many new buyers in the sale room, as well as a number of Sotheby’s existing clients exploring the field of watch collecting for the first time.” As much as there is talk of an ongoing slowdown in the watch market, sales like this one are continuing to prove that the watch collecting hobby is still alive and well. Here is a quick look at some of the most noteworthy pieces that crossed the block in Hong Kong. (sothebys.com)

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Don’t Know What Hygge Is? You Will After You Stay at These 10 Resorts

If you haven’t heard of hygge , you probably haven’t picked up a dictionary in the last few months. The Danish term—pronounced “hue-guh” and roughly translated to “coziness”—was shortlisted to be...
View Slideshow

4 Luxurious and Versatile Espadrilles to Add to Your Collection

When it comes to dressing for spring and summer, nothing feels quite as easy as slipping on a pair of espadrilles. The versatile, comfortable shoe straddles the line between a chic sandal and a more...
View Slideshow

Inside the 7 Most Luxurious Suites at Sea

Cruise ship luxury is even more compelling these days as eye-catching decor—from classic Art Deco to modern Scandinavian—tempts guests to sail away in ultra-indulgent style. The top suites on both...
View Slideshow

10 Hybrid Superyachts for Earth Day

While traversing the sea in a superyacht is a singular experience, the excessive amount of fuel consumed by these thirsty vessels can put a damper on the festivities—and the environment. But the...
View Slideshow

Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming Phillips Geneva Watch Auction: FIVE

The upcoming Phillips Geneva Watch Auction:FIVE is poised to break sales records, and after a detailed preview and a discussion with Paul Boutros, head of watches for the Americas, we have narrowed...
View Slideshow

10 Naturally Remarkable Jewels for Earth Day

From precious pearls to perfectly preserved insects, these ten designs aim to honor our planets most whimsical wonders.
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1235 Stories Available | Advanced search
Vintage Finds: 6 Smart Watch Buys at Auction This...
These exceptional vintage timepieces have a chance of flying under other collectors’ radars this...
View Slideshow
Six Watch Brands That Will Build the Personalized...
Bespoke watchmaking is the new hot trend, and these brands take customization into the stratosphere…
View Slideshow
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métrographe
Watch of the Week: Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métro...
We go hands-on with the tastefully refreshed chronograph…
Read Article
Greubel Forsey Grande Sonnerie
Greubel Forsey’s Million-Dollar Grande Sonnerie Wi...
The company devoted 11 years and more than 900 components to the creation of the chiming watch…
Read Article
Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming...
Here’s where the smart money should be spent at one of Geneva’s biggest watch auctions of 2017…
View Slideshow
HYT H0 Silver
Watch of the Week: The HYT H0 Silver
HYT hands over their latest mechanical gem with fluid hour indication for us to take a closer look…
Read Article
Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle
This New Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle Packs Cuttin...
Modeled after a vintage Ulysse Nardin Diver from 1964, the new watch’s inner workings are anything...
Read Article
Seeing Green: 11 Spring-Ready Green Dial Watches
Is green slowly becoming the new blue of the watch world?...
View Slideshow
Sotheby’s Hong Kong Watch Auction Is Marked by Str...
The auction is a great indicator that the collector market is still strong, and buyers’ tastes...
View Slideshow
Vintage Finds: Three Special Watch Lots from Three...
We talk to experts from Bonhams, Phillips, and Christie’s about their favorite watches crossing the...
View Slideshow
1235 Stories Available | Advanced search