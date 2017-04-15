Sotheby’s Hong Kong Watch Auction Is Marked by Strong, Diverse Sales

This past week in Hong Kong, watch collectors from 33 countries raised their paddles (either in person, over the phone, or virtually) at Sotheby’s Important Watches auction, which pulled in just shy of $7.5 million in total. Comprising a broad range of modern luxury watches, from Richard Mille to Patek Philippe, the collection of lots did not garner any truly shocking prices, however the significant takeaway proved to be the variety of items to top the sales charts in Hong Kong. “Unique designs and rare pieces remain popular,” says Jessie Kang, Sotheby’s head of watches, Asia. “We were also quite happy to see so many new buyers in the sale room, as well as a number of Sotheby’s existing clients exploring the field of watch collecting for the first time.” As much as there is talk of an ongoing slowdown in the watch market, sales like this one are continuing to prove that the watch collecting hobby is still alive and well. Here is a quick look at some of the most noteworthy pieces that crossed the block in Hong Kong. (sothebys.com)