Taboo Timekeeping: 6 Sexy Erotic Watches to Entice and Excite This Valentine’s Day

View slideshow
FEBRUARY 11, 2017

Chocolates, oysters, lingerie, roses—we all know the usual suspects when it comes to arousing a little interest from our significant others when Valentine’s Day (or sometimes, any other Tuesday) rolls around. Long before the advent of pornography in its conventional sense, the task of supplying “excitement” was a task occasionally left to the world of horology. Back in 2011, a large selection of erotic pocket watches from the 18th and 19th century hit the auction block, pulling in some fairly significant prices in the process. Some boasted enameled dials displaying rather “NSFW” acts, and others took things a step further with automaton functions that could arguably be called the first examples of mobile video porn. These days, a surprising number of luxury watch manufacturers still dabble in the realm of taboo timekeeping. You may be as shocked as we were to see some of the names gracing this list.

 

Looking for more romantic recommendations? Click here for a collection of all of our 2017 Valentine’s Day coverage.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

5 D.C. Dining Destinations to Hit This Weekend

Regardless of politics, a Presidential Inauguration is a memorable landmark, and this weekend’s event is sure to be historic. Make your meals equally memorable with a visit to one of these havens of...
View Slideshow

The 10 Speedy Toys and Trips We’re Chasing Right Now

Have a need for speed? So do we. This month, our editors share their flights of fancy for all things fast and furious, from a souped-up Shelby to Switzerland’s mighty ski slopes. See all 10 of their...
View Slideshow
THP Stock/Shutterstock

Forget Valentine’s Day with These Getaways That Are Friendly to Solo Travelers

Whether its origins lie with a martyred romantic named Valentine or ancient Roman fertility rites, the observance associated with February 14 is laden with hopelessly heightened expectations for...
View Slideshow

6 Brands Spearheading the Sapphire Watch Case Trend

For an industry so steeped in tradition, watchmaking is certainly no stranger to fads. And like high frequency movements and silicon components before them, sapphire cases are the dernier cri for...
View Slideshow

Six of the Finest Yachts Featured at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The show’s stars included a 403-foot concept with a massive beach club and a 230-foot custom build that reaches 30 knots. The 2017 boat-show season continues February 16 through 20 with Yachts Miami...
View Slideshow

Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Spessartite

Spessartite —it’s a bright, bold cousin of the garnet, and you’ve probably never heard of it. Thanks to its citrusy orange hue, spessartite is sometimes called a mandarin garnet, but other variations...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1191 Stories Available | Advanced search
Taboo Timekeeping: 6 Sexy Erotic Watches to Entice...
These racy watches offer a slightly different way to say “I Love You” to your special Valentine…
View Slideshow
Vintage Finds: A Patek Philippe Watch & Jewelr...
We round out the week with a few of our favorite vintage watches currently up for sale…
Read Article
Photo by Justin Mastine-Frost
Watch of the Week: F.P. Journe Octa Sport ARS Tita...
Though not a new add to the F.P. Journe catalog, the Octa Sport ARS Titanium remains an exceptional...
Read Article
Richard Mille Launches a Trio of Watches Celebrati...
Cased in Quartz TPT composite and sapphire, these are the new motorsport-inspired watches to covet...
Read Article
Underdogs of Geneva: 8 Watches You May Have Missed...
We count down our 8 favorite new releases that flew under the radar this past month in Geneva…
View Slideshow
This Bold-Looking New Watch from Montblanc Measure...
The TimeWalker Chronograph 1000 Limited Edition 18 is the most complex of the watches in its series…
Read Article
Photo by Justin Mastine-Frost
First-Hand Look: Glashütte Original Unveils New Si...
Limited to 25 pieces each, these bright new chronographs bring a proper ’60s vibe back to the...
Read Article
Watch of the Week: Bamford Rolex Heritage Daytona
George Bamford brings a modern, colorful take with a vintage twist to the classic Rolex Daytona…
Read Article
IWC’s Notable New Watch Takes Its Shape from the B...
Fans of perpetual-calendar chronographs will find the timepiece has plenty of upgrades to go round…
Read Article
This Edgy New Watch Is Lenny Kravitz’s Riff on the...
The musician’s Rolex LK 01 limited-edition timepieces are produced on demand…
Read Article
1191 Stories Available | Advanced search