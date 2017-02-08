Underdogs of Geneva: 8 Watches You May Have Missed During SIHH 2017

There is no arguing that Geneva was buzzing this past month as it played host to the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH). The show floor itself was positively crammed with media members and enthusiasts all focused on getting a closer look at the year’s most anticipated watch releases. And while we have already shown you the home runs that grabbed everyone’s attention, there were plenty of other noteworthy pieces shown both on- and off-site. From a stellar electric-green diver, to an over-the-top astronomical complication, here is a cautiously curated selection of pieces you should be keeping an eye out for in the coming months.