Vintage Finds: 3 Classic Travel Watches You Can Pick Up This Weekend

Rather than covering all corners of the vintage watch world this week, we have decided to focus our attention on a particularly beloved category—GMTs and world timers. Aside from chronographs, GMTs and world timers are two of the most practical watch complications out there, and there are ample choices in both the new and vintage markets. This week, we have spotted two sharp examples of absolute classics in the category, as well as one lesser-known piece from Tissot that is pretty tempting given the astronomical sum a similar 1950s world timer from Patek Philippe or Vacheron Constantin will set you back.