Vintage Finds: 6 Smart Watch Buys at Auction This May

Auction season is in full swing, and this May, all the major players have a glut of rare and highly collectible pieces ready for the upcoming sales scheduled for Geneva and New York. That said, many are wondering which pieces will be the next hot-ticket vintage watches destined for greatness. Between the shockingly complex Patek Philippe Ref. 989 pocket watch listed with Sotheby’s and the Rolex 6062 at Phillips once owned by Vietnam’s last emperor Bao Dai, we strongly believe May will be a month of shattered watch sales records. But instead of focusing on the highlight reel, we had a chat with watch specialists from the four major auction houses to find out where they think we will see the next big rise in collectability. Here’s what we learned.