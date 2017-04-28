Vintage Finds: 6 Smart Watch Buys at Auction This May

View slideshow
APRIL 28, 2017

Auction season is in full swing, and this May, all the major players have a glut of rare and highly collectible pieces ready for the upcoming sales scheduled for Geneva and New York. That said, many are wondering which pieces will be the next hot-ticket vintage watches destined for greatness. Between the shockingly complex Patek Philippe Ref. 989 pocket watch listed with Sotheby’s and the Rolex 6062 at Phillips once owned by Vietnam’s last emperor Bao Dai, we strongly believe May will be a month of shattered watch sales records. But instead of focusing on the highlight reel, we had a chat with watch specialists from the four major auction houses to find out where they think we will see the next big rise in collectability. Here’s what we learned.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

5 Dynamic Lebanese Jewelers You Should Know

Beirut, a modern melting pot of culture, art, and architecture, is home to some of the world’s most inventive jewelry designers. Lebanon’s capital city overlooks the Mediterranean Sea and is a lively...
View Slideshow

4 Luxurious and Versatile Espadrilles to Add to Your Collection

When it comes to dressing for spring and summer, nothing feels quite as easy as slipping on a pair of espadrilles. The versatile, comfortable shoe straddles the line between a chic sandal and a more...
View Slideshow

Seeing Green: 11 Spring-Ready Green Dial Watches

It’s official: Green is slowly taking over as the new “it” color of watchmaking. Sure, we’ll keep seeing blues, grays, and of course black and white, but more brands than ever have taken a page from...
View Slideshow

6 Blended Scotch Whiskies That Will Delight Single Malt Drinkers

In the world of Scotch whisky, single malts—whiskies distilled and aged at a single distillery—command the lion’s share of attention. Until the 1960s, however, single malts were created exclusively...
View Slideshow

Top 10 Cars at the 2017 New York Auto Show

Power and speed are the themes at this year’s New York International Auto Show , where many automakers are revealing high-performance versions of sedans, sports cars, and SUVs. A couple of concepts...
View Slideshow

American Wellness: 10 New U.S. Spas to Book This Summer

Once considered an afterthought, the hotel spa has become a major attraction, bringing lavish facilities and customized treatments to the overnight experience. Lately, the most lavish spas seem to be...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1235 Stories Available | Advanced search
Vintage Finds: 6 Smart Watch Buys at Auction This...
These exceptional vintage timepieces have a chance of flying under other collectors’ radars this...
View Slideshow
Six Watch Brands That Will Build the Personalized...
Bespoke watchmaking is the new hot trend, and these brands take customization into the stratosphere…
View Slideshow
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métrographe
Watch of the Week: Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métro...
We go hands-on with the tastefully refreshed chronograph…
Read Article
Greubel Forsey Grande Sonnerie
Greubel Forsey’s Million-Dollar Grande Sonnerie Wi...
The company devoted 11 years and more than 900 components to the creation of the chiming watch…
Read Article
Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming...
Here’s where the smart money should be spent at one of Geneva’s biggest watch auctions of 2017…
View Slideshow
HYT H0 Silver
Watch of the Week: The HYT H0 Silver
HYT hands over their latest mechanical gem with fluid hour indication for us to take a closer look…
Read Article
Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle
This New Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle Packs Cuttin...
Modeled after a vintage Ulysse Nardin Diver from 1964, the new watch’s inner workings are anything...
Read Article
Seeing Green: 11 Spring-Ready Green Dial Watches
Is green slowly becoming the new blue of the watch world?...
View Slideshow
Sotheby’s Hong Kong Watch Auction Is Marked by Str...
The auction is a great indicator that the collector market is still strong, and buyers’ tastes...
View Slideshow
Vintage Finds: Three Special Watch Lots from Three...
We talk to experts from Bonhams, Phillips, and Christie’s about their favorite watches crossing the...
View Slideshow
1235 Stories Available | Advanced search