Vintage Finds: Three Obscure Watches from Three Legendary Watch Brands

When it comes to the vintage watch market, tracking down the chart-topping models from historical watchmaking houses is easy. We all know what a vintage Rolex Daytona or a Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar look like by now, but there are so many other models out there that these revered brands pushed into the market back in the day. Our goal this week is to hunt for something a little different for our readers—timepieces that, while still quite collectible, are just a little outside the lines of the usual headline-grabbing auction highlights.