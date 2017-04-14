Vintage Finds: Three Special Watch Lots from Three Major Auctions This May

View slideshow
APRIL 14, 2017

May is shaping up to be another exciting month in the world of watch auctions. Each of the major players—Bonhams, Christie’s, and Phillips—have announced an incredible roster of rare and noteworthy timepieces that will be up for sale in New York and Geneva. As we creep nearer to each respective auction, we will be taking a closer look at each sale’s top lots. However, to tide us over until then, we recently had conversations with key members of each auction team—Eric Wind of Christie’s, Paul Boutros from Phillips, and Jonathan Hochman of the rapidly growing Bonhams watch department—to see which timepieces they were most interested in seeing cross the block.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

10 Hybrid Superyachts for Earth Day

While traversing the sea in a superyacht is a singular experience, the excessive amount of fuel consumed by these thirsty vessels can put a damper on the festivities—and the environment. But the...
View Slideshow

Step into Spring with These Five Fresh Sneakers

Sneakers have proved one of the most pervasive trends over the past few years—first installing themselves as the shoe of choice for casual days, and now becoming standard in more formal and business-...
View Slideshow

5 Dynamic Lebanese Jewelers You Should Know

Beirut, a modern melting pot of culture, art, and architecture, is home to some of the world’s most inventive jewelry designers. Lebanon’s capital city overlooks the Mediterranean Sea and is a lively...
View Slideshow

Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Gray Diamonds

Colored diamonds—mainly yellows, blues, and pinks—have been energizing collectors and making a splash on the auction scene for the last few years, but another hue has been smoldering in the...
View Slideshow

Luxury Watch Brands Offer Some Surprises at Baselworld Despite a Slowing Market

The annual Baselworld watch and jewelry show has come to a close, and once again, a number of the industry’s top brands unveiled new releases that caught most everyone off guard. On one hand, more...
View Slideshow

Exploring San Diego by City and by Sea

Despite being the eighth-largest city in the United States, San Diego exudes an understated, laid-back charm generally found in much smaller communities. Located around 120 miles from Los Angeles,...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1235 Stories Available | Advanced search
Six Watch Brands That Will Build the Personalized...
Bespoke watchmaking is the new hot trend, and these brands take customization into the stratosphere…
View Slideshow
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métrographe
Watch of the Week: Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métro...
We go hands-on with the tastefully refreshed chronograph…
Read Article
Greubel Forsey Grande Sonnerie
Greubel Forsey’s Million-Dollar Grande Sonnerie Wi...
The company devoted 11 years and more than 900 components to the creation of the chiming watch…
Read Article
Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming...
Here’s where the smart money should be spent at one of Geneva’s biggest watch auctions of 2017…
View Slideshow
HYT H0 Silver
Watch of the Week: The HYT H0 Silver
HYT hands over their latest mechanical gem with fluid hour indication for us to take a closer look…
Read Article
Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle
This New Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle Packs Cuttin...
Modeled after a vintage Ulysse Nardin Diver from 1964, the new watch’s inner workings are anything...
Read Article
Seeing Green: 11 Spring-Ready Green Dial Watches
Is green slowly becoming the new blue of the watch world?...
View Slideshow
Sotheby’s Hong Kong Watch Auction Is Marked by Str...
The auction is a great indicator that the collector market is still strong, and buyers’ tastes...
View Slideshow
Vintage Finds: Three Special Watch Lots from Three...
We talk to experts from Bonhams, Phillips, and Christie’s about their favorite watches crossing the...
View Slideshow
Watch of the Week: 10 Days with the Hublot Big Ban...
We put Hublot’s hand-wound wonder through its paces as we travel from New York to Basel and back...
View Slideshow
1235 Stories Available | Advanced search