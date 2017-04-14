Vintage Finds: Three Special Watch Lots from Three Major Auctions This May

May is shaping up to be another exciting month in the world of watch auctions. Each of the major players—Bonhams, Christie’s, and Phillips—have announced an incredible roster of rare and noteworthy timepieces that will be up for sale in New York and Geneva. As we creep nearer to each respective auction, we will be taking a closer look at each sale’s top lots. However, to tide us over until then, we recently had conversations with key members of each auction team—Eric Wind of Christie’s, Paul Boutros from Phillips, and Jonathan Hochman of the rapidly growing Bonhams watch department—to see which timepieces they were most interested in seeing cross the block.