Watch of the Week: 10 Days with the Hublot Big Bang Meca-10

View slideshow
APRIL 13, 2017

My quest to examine the Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 ($19,900) over the course of my annual pilgrimage to Baselworld came together in particularly fluid fashion, all told. Elbow deep into the planning stages of the trip, I found myself faced with the same question I face every year—which watches do I pack for the trip? While taking multiple watches would satisfy that faint shade of attention deficit disorder that plagues many collectors, narrowing things down to a single piece would help streamline packing as well as the morning ritual of choosing a timepiece. Struck with the idea of calling in one of our favorite releases from the previous year’s show—a romantic notion, indeed—it was the fact that Hublot’s Meca-10 could survive the excursion on a single wind that made it the ideal selection. It would arrive the day before my departure, and with a full wind it would run clear through to the jetlag-fading two days after my return. Would I still be smitten with the industrial-style wonder by the time it runs out of steam? Only time would tell.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pair of Frames

Although eyewear is often a non-negotiable accessory—whether used to block out the sun or to simply see on a day-to-day basis—it is not often subject to very much customization, and finding a frame...
View Slideshow

9 of the Most Wildly Expensive Speaker Cables Available

It’s no surprise that audiophiles will pay top dollar for high-end loudspeakers and stereo equipment. But it may be shocking to learn the extreme prices hi-fi aficionados will pay for cables. Believe...
View Slideshow

Escape Tax Season at These 10 Tax Havens Around the World

Everybody dreads tax day. A few of us even go to great extremes to avoid it. With that fateful April day fast approaching, some of us might be thinking of getting away, perhaps to a place where the...
View Slideshow

10 Trips to Take Before It’s Too Late

In honor of Earth Day, we’re visiting some of our favorite destinations that may not be around much longer. Whether due to a waning species (Rwanda’s critically endangered mountain gorillas; the...
View Slideshow

5 Under-the-Radar Denim Brands You Need to Know

For most, jeans lie at the foundation of a well-rounded wardrobe. The versatile trouser comes in countless washes, cuts, and permutations, making it easy to style with almost any outfit, no matter...
View Slideshow

Don’t Know What Hygge Is? You Will After You Stay at These 10 Resorts

If you haven’t heard of hygge , you probably haven’t picked up a dictionary in the last few months. The Danish term—pronounced “hue-guh” and roughly translated to “coziness”—was shortlisted to be...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1235 Stories Available | Advanced search
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métrographe
Watch of the Week: Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métro...
We go hands-on with the tastefully refreshed chronograph…
Read Article
Greubel Forsey Grande Sonnerie
Greubel Forsey’s Million-Dollar Grande Sonnerie Wi...
The company devoted 11 years and more than 900 components to the creation of the chiming watch…
Read Article
Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming...
Here’s where the smart money should be spent at one of Geneva’s biggest watch auctions of 2017…
View Slideshow
HYT H0 Silver
Watch of the Week: The HYT H0 Silver
HYT hands over their latest mechanical gem with fluid hour indication for us to take a closer look…
Read Article
Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle
This New Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle Packs Cuttin...
Modeled after a vintage Ulysse Nardin Diver from 1964, the new watch’s inner workings are anything...
Read Article
Seeing Green: 11 Spring-Ready Green Dial Watches
Is green slowly becoming the new blue of the watch world?...
View Slideshow
Sotheby’s Hong Kong Watch Auction Is Marked by Str...
The auction is a great indicator that the collector market is still strong, and buyers’ tastes...
View Slideshow
Vintage Finds: Three Special Watch Lots from Three...
We talk to experts from Bonhams, Phillips, and Christie’s about their favorite watches crossing the...
View Slideshow
Watch of the Week: 10 Days with the Hublot Big Ban...
We put Hublot’s hand-wound wonder through its paces as we travel from New York to Basel and back...
View Slideshow
Making the Cut: Engraved Watches Return to the For...
As brands look to satisfy the growing call for individuality, watch engraving is more popular than...
View Slideshow
1235 Stories Available | Advanced search