Watch of the Week: 10 Days with the Hublot Big Bang Meca-10

My quest to examine the Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 ($19,900) over the course of my annual pilgrimage to Baselworld came together in particularly fluid fashion, all told. Elbow deep into the planning stages of the trip, I found myself faced with the same question I face every year—which watches do I pack for the trip? While taking multiple watches would satisfy that faint shade of attention deficit disorder that plagues many collectors, narrowing things down to a single piece would help streamline packing as well as the morning ritual of choosing a timepiece. Struck with the idea of calling in one of our favorite releases from the previous year’s show—a romantic notion, indeed—it was the fact that Hublot’s Meca-10 could survive the excursion on a single wind that made it the ideal selection. It would arrive the day before my departure, and with a full wind it would run clear through to the jetlag-fading two days after my return. Would I still be smitten with the industrial-style wonder by the time it runs out of steam? Only time would tell.