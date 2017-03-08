Watches That Give Back: 6 Luxury Watches With Charitable Connections

The luxury watch world is rife with limited-edition pieces in all shapes and sizes—with good reason. Scarcity inherently increases desirability, and collectors of all shapes and sizes are quick to hunt for pieces that differ from the standard catalog. That said, a limited-edition watch that also helps a good cause is the kind of thing that (when done right) adds an extra layer of desirability due to the cause it represents as well as its limited availability. Geneva’s Only Watch auction is of course the paramount, as top-tier brands like Breguet, Patek Philippe, and Richard Mille craft one-off timepieces for the charity auction, which raises money for research in Duchenne muscular dystrophy. These pieces frequently pull in six or seven figures, whereas our following six selections are the kinds of pieces any collector can still use as a daily wearer without a second thought.