Watchmaking’s Most Unique and Cutting-Edge Case Materials

MAY 10, 2017

While there is huge demand among watch collectors for limited-edition pieces and bespoke services, the use of out-of-the-ordinary materials in watchmaking has become increasingly popular in recent years. We’ve seen carbon fiber, ceramic, and sapphire take off in truly spectacular fashion, and lately, even bronze is slowly working its way through a number of luxury houses. Rather than take you through a list of specific pieces, today we examine the different materials being used by some of the industry’s best and brightest, focusing on why these kinds of pieces are worth considering for your next purchase.

