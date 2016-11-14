A Sneak Peek at Roger Dubuis’ Pioneering New Watch Debuts

  • Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Skeleton Automatic
  • Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Skeleton Automatic
  • Excalibur 36, deep-blue sapphire-set bezel (1.5 carats) titanium case coated with diamond-like carbon (DLC).
  • Justin Mastine-Frost
November 14, 2016

Watch collectors and insiders anxiously await a visit to Geneva to get a look at the newest models from the watch industry’s top brands at the annual Salon International De La Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) in January. Not content to wait for the new year, Roger Dubuis is treating its fans to a preview of the three bold and bright watches it will be adding to its top-selling Excalibur series.

The trio of new blue watches is anchored by the Excalibur Spider Skeleton Automatic, which is crafted from titanium. The timepiece sports a royal blue minute track and matching strap, with a handful of well-placed red accents on its hands, strap, and crown providing contrast. The $67,800 timepiece will be capped at 88 examples when it arrives in boutiques next year.

Not forgetting female collectors, Roger Dubuis also debuted a new addition to the Excalibur 36 line, which already includes 18 different models in a variety of dial colors and precious metals. However, this is the first watch in the collection to feature a deep-blue sapphire-set bezel (1.5 carats) and a titanium case coated with diamond-like carbon (DLC). The piece will be limited to 28 units and comes with a price tag of $17,200.

At the top of the heap, the jaw-dropping, $395,000 Excalibur Quatuor Cobalt MicroMelt with four free-sprung balances will be limited to only eight pieces worldwide. It's crafted from an all-new proprietary alloy called cobalt chrome. The creation of the alloy is a complex process that involves melting and atomizing the alloy into a fine powder by exposing the molten metal to a high-pressure stream of gas. In the end, the lengthy metallurgical process yields an exceptionally stable compound with high corrosion and wear resistance.

All three watches can be ordered now for delivery next year. Be sure to check back in January for RobbReport.com’s coverage of all of the exciting news coming out of SIHH 2017. (rogerdubuis.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1156 Stories Available | Advanced search
Watch of the Week: Breitling Transocean Day &...
Despite its reputation for technicality, Breitling keeps it simple for its new limited-edition...
Read Article
These Four Stunning Watches Are at the Forefront o...
From a blued-titanium tourbillon to a driving watch with curves, these pieces are worth your time…
View Slideshow
Sotheby’s Sells a 1708 Pocketwatch from a Founder...
The gold Thomas Tompion quarter repeater was last sold by Sotheby’s in 1973…
Read Article
What Makes a Watch a Women’s Watch? It’s Complicat...
Women’s timepieces range from the subdued and the sophisticated to the utilitarian and the unisex…
Read Article
Dynamite Watches with Shoes—Yes, Shoes—as Their Mu...
Watchmakers are partnering with top shoe designers to produce timepieces that are alive and kicking…
Read Article
This Promises to Be the Most Collectible Watch Cho...
Those seeking a sound investment may wish to check out the new L.U.C. Full Strike...
Read Article
Watch of the Week: Zenith El Primero Tourbillon Sk...
The newest entry in the El Primero line is the watchmaker’s first timepiece in ceramic…
Read Article
Christie’s Wraps Up Its 2016 Watch Auctions in Exc...
The sale raked in more than $8.5 million and saw a number of pieces rocket past their estimates…
Read Article
Watch of the Week: Tudor Pelagos LHD
Tudor addresses an underserved watch-wearing minority with a left-hand version of its famed dive...
Read Article
Bonhams to Sell an Extremely Rare Patek Philippe G...
One of only 40 variants in white gold, the perpetual-calendar watch could bring in more than $190,...
Read Article
1156 Stories Available | Advanced search