A Sneak Peek at Roger Dubuis’ Pioneering New Watch Debuts

Watch collectors and insiders anxiously await a visit to Geneva to get a look at the newest models from the watch industry’s top brands at the annual Salon International De La Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) in January. Not content to wait for the new year, Roger Dubuis is treating its fans to a preview of the three bold and bright watches it will be adding to its top-selling Excalibur series.

The trio of new blue watches is anchored by the Excalibur Spider Skeleton Automatic, which is crafted from titanium. The timepiece sports a royal blue minute track and matching strap, with a handful of well-placed red accents on its hands, strap, and crown providing contrast. The $67,800 timepiece will be capped at 88 examples when it arrives in boutiques next year.

Not forgetting female collectors, Roger Dubuis also debuted a new addition to the Excalibur 36 line, which already includes 18 different models in a variety of dial colors and precious metals. However, this is the first watch in the collection to feature a deep-blue sapphire-set bezel (1.5 carats) and a titanium case coated with diamond-like carbon (DLC). The piece will be limited to 28 units and comes with a price tag of $17,200.

At the top of the heap, the jaw-dropping, $395,000 Excalibur Quatuor Cobalt MicroMelt with four free-sprung balances will be limited to only eight pieces worldwide. It's crafted from an all-new proprietary alloy called cobalt chrome. The creation of the alloy is a complex process that involves melting and atomizing the alloy into a fine powder by exposing the molten metal to a high-pressure stream of gas. In the end, the lengthy metallurgical process yields an exceptionally stable compound with high corrosion and wear resistance.

All three watches can be ordered now for delivery next year. Be sure to check back in January for RobbReport.com’s coverage of all of the exciting news coming out of SIHH 2017. (rogerdubuis.com)