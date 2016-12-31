This Sporty Travel Watch Is Patek Philippe’s Most Compelling World-Time Offering

  • World Time Chronograph Ref. 5930 from Patek Philippe ($73,700)
  • An exploded view shows the modified chronograph base movement with the world-time module on top
December 31, 2016

Patek Philippe’s latest travel watch is a study in adjustment.

With its sleek Calatrava-style case, the latest World Time Chronograph Ref. 5930 from Patek Philippe ($73,700, patek.com) is hands down the company’s most compelling world-time offering. “The most challenging part was taking the time with the designer to make sure that the watch was readable and aesthetic,” says Philip Barat, Patek Philippe’s head of research and development. “This is a watch for travelers, so we wanted something modern, sporty, and easy to use.”

The Ref. 5930 combines two complications that have been in Patek Philippe’s arsenal for well over a decade, but the task of linking the company’s most modern self-winding chronograph movement with its world-time complication proved a far steeper technical challenge than it might seem from the watch’s clean display and operation. For starters, the main part of the movement—the portion containing the chronograph—simply did not fit with the world-time mechanism that sits on top, just under the dial. “The axis of the minute counter was in the way of the [world-time module’s] 24-hour disk,” says Barat. “For us it was far easier to modify the chronograph than the world-time mechanism.”

Sifting through several options that posed readability issues, Barat elected to move the minute counter, positioned on the 6 o’clock axis, slightly toward the center. This seemingly minor adjustment required the modification of the baseplate, bridge, two wheels, a pinion, and the reset hammer—changes that necessitated a battery of tests over 2 years.

Patek Philippe’s world-time system—a modification of the design that the independent watchmaker Louis Cottier produced for Patek Philippe and other brands in the 1930s—also underwent changes. The designers added a seconds scale for the chronograph hand, between the 24-hour and city disks. They designed these disks to advance together with a pusher once they have been set. The stationary chronograph scale, however, introduced a new source of friction, prompting the designers to swap the paint and lacquer on the disks for a low-friction PVD treatment. The system’s new construction also afforded Barat and his team the opportunity to revise the world-time module, tightly integrating the dial components into the working elements underneath to save space.

Look for additional coverage of timepieces in Robb Report Watch Collector, now available on newsstands.

From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1156 Stories Available | Advanced search
Zenith Puts a Daring Spin on Its Latest Pilot Watc...
The Pilot series’s Ton-Up model promises to get watch-loving motorcycle enthusiasts all...
Read Article
Why Watches from Hermès Are True Works of Art
The creative director for La Montre Hermès has serious artisanal talent at his fingertips…
Read Article
Striking Gold: Parmigiani Fleurier’s New Tonda Chr...
With its brilliant gold movement, this chronograph is a shining example of integrated design…
Read Article
Watch of the Week: IWC Aquatimer Chronograph Editi...
The limited-edition dive watch brings attention to the problem of shark overfishing…
Read Article
This Bulgari Beauty Is the World’s Thinnest Chimin...
The Octo Finissimo Minute Repeater may be uncommonly svelte, but it’s meant to be worn every day…
Read Article
This Ideal Hideaway Can Store Up to 250 Watches
Equipped with a state-of-the-art security system, the safe is built to resemble an armoire…
Read Article
These Richard Lange Watches Prove That Three’s a C...
An unusual triple regulator dial has inspired a trio of appealing A. Lange & Söhne timepieces…
Read Article
This New Book Is for Lovers of Vintage Chronograph...
A time of excellence in watchmaking history is made more accessible in Chronographs for Collectors…
Read Article
How to Identify Which of Today’s Watches Will Be T...
Antique pocket watches and World War I–inspired pieces may shed light on models with bright futures…
Read Article
A Watch Designer Devises a 190 MPH Concept Car—and...
Bell & Ross’s Bruno Belamich wrings utilitarian design from elements of fantasy. The...
Read Article
1156 Stories Available | Advanced search