Think You’re a Watch Expert? Take Our Connoisseur Quiz

    November 15, 2016
     
    Watch of the Week: Breitling Transocean Day &...
    Despite its reputation for technicality, Breitling keeps it simple for its new limited-edition...
    These Four Stunning Watches Are at the Forefront o...
    From a blued-titanium tourbillon to a driving watch with curves, these pieces are worth your time…
    Sotheby’s Sells a 1708 Pocketwatch from a Founder...
    The gold Thomas Tompion quarter repeater was last sold by Sotheby’s in 1973…
    What Makes a Watch a Women’s Watch? It’s Complicat...
    Women’s timepieces range from the subdued and the sophisticated to the utilitarian and the unisex…
    Dynamite Watches with Shoes—Yes, Shoes—as Their Mu...
    Watchmakers are partnering with top shoe designers to produce timepieces that are alive and kicking…
    This Promises to Be the Most Collectible Watch Cho...
    Those seeking a sound investment may wish to check out the new L.U.C. Full Strike...
    Watch of the Week: Zenith El Primero Tourbillon Sk...
    The newest entry in the El Primero line is the watchmaker’s first timepiece in ceramic…
    Christie’s Wraps Up Its 2016 Watch Auctions in Exc...
    The sale raked in more than $8.5 million and saw a number of pieces rocket past their estimates…
    Watch of the Week: Tudor Pelagos LHD
    Tudor addresses an underserved watch-wearing minority with a left-hand version of its famed dive...
    Bonhams to Sell an Extremely Rare Patek Philippe G...
    One of only 40 variants in white gold, the perpetual-calendar watch could bring in more than $190,...
