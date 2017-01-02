Timely Offerings from Christie’s Watch Shop

Long a leader in live watch auction sales, Christie’s also offers collectors the chance to engage in private sales of treasured timepieces with the simplicity of online shopping through Christies Watch Shop. Initially launched in 2014, the shop has at least 30 timepieces available at any given time and each has a set price (perfect for those likely to get carried away in a bidding war). Just like Christie’s watch auctions, the shop features timepieces from some of the biggest names in watchmaking and is currently spotlighting a selection that includes fine examples from Audemar Piguet, Rolex, Hublot, Breguet, and Patek Philippe.

One standout piece from the current batch on sale is a Patek Philippe Ref. 5016R minute repeater perpetual calendar tourbillon, a model that had the distinction of being the most complicated watch the company had ever produced until the release of the Sky Moon in 2001. Only 25 examples of the watch in pink gold are thought to have been produced—rarity that helps rocket its asking price to $625,000. Another fine example is the Breguet Ref. 5717 Hora Mundi Model which is currently available for $60,000. The automatic world-time watch is powered by a caliber 77F0 movement (carrying a 55-hour power reserve) that can be admired through the caseback crystal, allowing observation of the guilloche-engraved pink-gold rotor in action. Also for sale is an Audemars Piguet Jules Audemars Chronometer with Audemars Piguet Escapement that boasts parallel barrels (providing a 90-hour power reserve) and a double balance spring (one stacked atop the other). Currently listed for $102,000, the watch provides the complete visual package with a pleasingly symmetric black dial ensconced in a pink-gold case.

For those still not sure which collectible timepiece is right for them, the Watch Shop gives patrons direct access to the knowledge of the Christie’s watch specialists via email. Shoppers also have access to watch-related news, interviews, in-depth guides, and videos produced by Christie’s—arming them with all of the information they need to find the watch that meets their personal needs. (christies.com)