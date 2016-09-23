Ulysse Nardin’s Executive Skeleton Tourbillon Is a Rather Revealing Timepiece

An approach that politicians would do well to emulate, the Ulysse Nardin Executive Skeleton Tourbillon timepiece places an emphasis on transparency. A recent addition to the Swiss manufacture’s Executive collection, the openwork watch showcases its complexity with an intricate display set inside an ultralight titanium case and bordered by a black ceramic bezel.

Lending the dial a greater depth of dimension, the manually wound movement (with a 170-hour power reserve) is visible below the rectangular bridge that frames the broadsword-shaped hour and minute hands. Exaggerated roman numerals make up the hour markers at 12 o’clock, 3 o’clock, and 9 o’clock, while the tourbillon takes its place at 6 o’clock. Adding even more modernity to the overall aesthetic is the braided leather strap (with a weave resembling carbon fiber), the titanium clasp, and the ceramic buckle. The Executive Skeleton Tourbillon is priced at $38,000. (ulysse-nardin.com)