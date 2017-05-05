Vintage Finds: A Pair of Vintage Watches That Inspired Contemporary Reissues

  • Heuer Autavia “Rindt” (roughly $35,000)
    Heuer Autavia “Rindt” (roughly $35,000)
  • Heuer Autavia “Rindt” (roughly $35,000)
    Heuer Autavia “Rindt” (roughly $35,000)
  • Tudor Monte Carlo ($19,550)
    Tudor Monte Carlo ($19,550)
  • Tudor Monte Carlo ($19,550)
    Tudor Monte Carlo ($19,550)
  • Tudor Monte Carlo ($19,550)
    Tudor Monte Carlo ($19,550)
  • Heuer Autavia “Rindt” (roughly $35,000)
  • Heuer Autavia “Rindt” (roughly $35,000)
  • Tudor Monte Carlo ($19,550)
  • Tudor Monte Carlo ($19,550)
  • Tudor Monte Carlo ($19,550)
May 5, 2017

Buying a reissue of a vintage watch has its perks—warranty coverage, serviceability, and so on—but there is something to be said for owning an original. As we continue to see brands lean on their archives for inspiration, we thought it would be fitting to give some of these modern gems a nod in this week’s edition of Vintage Finds. Coming across a “barn find” of one of these timepieces borders on impossible these days, but thankfully we still occasionally see pristine (or at least good to fair) examples hit the market from time to time. Here are a couple of our favorites currently available on the market.

Tudor Monte Carlo

Still available from Tudor as a very true-to-original reissue called the Heritage Chrono, the Tudor Monte Carlo ($19,550) was Rolex’s attempt at pushing the design envelope of its subsidiary brand, and now that the Daytona has hit such astronomical values, some collectors are turning to the Monte Carlo as the next best thing under six figures. Classic details like its Oyster case, screw-down pushers, and acrylic bezel insert are all part of the package, though the Monte Carlo was built in a very contemporary 40 mm case size. This particular example from 1971 shows great aging without appearing abused, with an evenly aged patina on its indices and a textured fading to its dial. (hqmilton.com)

Heuer Autavia “Rindt”

Just reissued this spring at Baselworld after being chosen by collectors in a lengthy online poll conducted by Tag Heuer, the Heuer Autavia “Rindt” is seeing a significant spike in value thanks to the reissue. The vintage Heuer was nicknamed after famed Formula 1 driver Jochen Rindt who was frequently photographed in the 1960s with this Autavia model on his wrist. Aside from a nominal increase in case size (from 38 mm to 42 mm), thickness to accommodate a self-winding rotor, and the addition of a date window at 6 o’clock, the reissue remains quite true to what we see here. This rare example (roughly $35,000) is in similar condition to the Monte Carlo—solid considering its age, but by no means pristine. (acollectedman.com

From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1239 Stories Available | Advanced search
Christophe Claret Maestro
Watch of the Week: the Christophe Claret Maestro
The new Maestro boasts spectacular 3-D movement architecture at a respectable price of entry…
Read Article
7 Flower-Themed Women’s Watches That Put the Petal...
Flower motifs continue to reign supreme in the women’s watch category…
View Slideshow
Crown & Caliber
Crown & Caliber’s Founder Discusses Trends and...
Hamilton Powell shares his insight into what is driving consumer interest in pre-owned watches…
Read Article
MB&F Legacy Machine No. 1
MB&F Confirms Final Edition of the Legacy Mach...
After a six-year run, MB&F ends the LM1’s production with an 18-piece edition in stainless...
Read Article
Vintage Finds: 6 Smart Watch Buys at Auction This...
These exceptional vintage timepieces have a chance of flying under the radar this May…
View Slideshow
Six Watch Brands That Will Build the Personalized...
Bespoke watchmaking is the new hot trend, and these brands take customization into the stratosphere…
View Slideshow
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métrographe
Watch of the Week: Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métro...
We go hands-on with the tastefully refreshed chronograph…
Read Article
Greubel Forsey Grande Sonnerie
Greubel Forsey’s Million-Dollar Grande Sonnerie Wi...
The company devoted 11 years and more than 900 components to the creation of the chiming watch…
Read Article
Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming...
Here’s where the smart money should be spent at one of Geneva’s biggest watch auctions of 2017…
View Slideshow
HYT H0 Silver
Watch of the Week: The HYT H0 Silver
HYT hands over their latest mechanical gem with fluid hour indication for us to take a closer look…
Read Article
1239 Stories Available | Advanced search