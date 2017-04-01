Watch Collector Profiles: A Heartfelt Tale of a Family Heirloom

April 1, 2017

As part of an ongoing series of video profiles featuring prominent watch collectors from around the globe, our friends at Crown & Caliber decided to take a step back and share the story of a man named Stu and the watch his grandfather first purchased during World War II. As the video progresses, the bond between Stu and his grandfather’s timepiece—and the fond memories it evokes—prove that in the case of some watch collectors sentimentality often has the ability to trump provenance, much in the same way that George Bamford chose some of his favorite pieces to show us last month. Stu may not be the most elite of collectors out there, but we’re glad the Crown & Caliber team took the time to tell his story. Check out the video below and then click here for the full story.

 

 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1235 Stories Available | Advanced search
Vintage Finds: 6 Smart Watch Buys at Auction This...
These exceptional vintage timepieces have a chance of flying under other collectors’ radars this...
View Slideshow
Six Watch Brands That Will Build the Personalized...
Bespoke watchmaking is the new hot trend, and these brands take customization into the stratosphere…
View Slideshow
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métrographe
Watch of the Week: Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métro...
We go hands-on with the tastefully refreshed chronograph…
Read Article
Greubel Forsey Grande Sonnerie
Greubel Forsey’s Million-Dollar Grande Sonnerie Wi...
The company devoted 11 years and more than 900 components to the creation of the chiming watch…
Read Article
Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming...
Here’s where the smart money should be spent at one of Geneva’s biggest watch auctions of 2017…
View Slideshow
HYT H0 Silver
Watch of the Week: The HYT H0 Silver
HYT hands over their latest mechanical gem with fluid hour indication for us to take a closer look…
Read Article
Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle
This New Ulysse Nardin Diver Le Locle Packs Cuttin...
Modeled after a vintage Ulysse Nardin Diver from 1964, the new watch’s inner workings are anything...
Read Article
Seeing Green: 11 Spring-Ready Green Dial Watches
Is green slowly becoming the new blue of the watch world?...
View Slideshow
Sotheby’s Hong Kong Watch Auction Is Marked by Str...
The auction is a great indicator that the collector market is still strong, and buyers’ tastes...
View Slideshow
Vintage Finds: Three Special Watch Lots from Three...
We talk to experts from Bonhams, Phillips, and Christie’s about their favorite watches crossing the...
View Slideshow
1235 Stories Available | Advanced search