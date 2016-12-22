A Watch Designer Devises a 190 MPH Concept Car—and a Timepiece for Its Driver

  • Belamich’s design process for the AeroGT is intended to produce a fully buildable vehicle.
  • Jonathon Keats
December 22, 2016

Bell & Ross’s Bruno Belamich wrings utilitarian design from elements of fantasy.

The AeroGT is no ordinary vehicle. With an ultralow 43-inch profile, the carbon-fiber sports car is intended to cruise at 190 mph. It’s also unconventional in another respect: Conceived by a watch designer as inspiration for a couple of new timepieces, it does not exist except on a computer.

Bruno Belamich readily admits that automotive engineering is outside his expertise. Even while studying industrial design in the 1990s, his focus was on horology. For his graduation project, he proposed a new watch brand that he called Bell & Ross. He has been running the brand with business partner Carlos Rosillo ever since.

Nevertheless, Bell & Ross has had a connection to high-speed vehicles from the beginning. Initially the company collaborated with Sinn Uhren—a German manufacturer specializing in chronographs for pilots—rebranding Sinn’s tool watches for distribution in France. French customers were swiftly won over by the unabashedly functionalist aesthetics, a consequence of Belamich’s focus on professional utility. (His early designs were adopted by the French air force and bomb squad, as well as by traveling fashionistas.) With heavy investment from Chanel, Belamich and Rosillo were able to start manufacturing their own watches in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, and to elevate Belamich’s functionalist principles to their present level.

“I never begin with a blank sheet of paper,” says Belamich. “I am not an artist. I start with the needs of pilots or divers or other professionals. I talk to them, and most of them will say ‘I need reliability and visibility’ and maybe they’ll call for a specific bezel. I take those constraints and design to answer their needs.”

