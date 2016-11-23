Watch of the Week: Blancpain’s Latest Fifty Fathoms Ocean Commitment

The full name of Blancpain’s newest timepiece is a mouthful: the Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Flyback Chronograph Blancpain Ocean Commitment II (BOC II). Don’t, however, let the cumbersome title distract you from the model’s distinctive good looks. Available in a limited edition of 250 pieces, the BOC II—the latest iteration of Blancpain’s flagship diver’s watch—comes in an all-blue ceramic case (an homage to the brand’s longstanding commitment to ocean conservation) that is sure to make waves.

How It Looks: The result of a cutting-edge production process, the 43.6 mm ceramic case that distinguishes the BOC II from the rest of the Fifty Fathoms family is rendered in an intense blue shade meant to evoke the depths of the ocean. With a meteor grey dial, a unidirectional satin-brushed grey ceramic bezel, and a matching grey strap, the automatic timepiece boasts a sturdy yet sophisticated appearance.

How It Works: The BOC II is a column-wheel chronograph equipped with a flyback function that allows the user to immediately reset the counter to zero and restart the mechanism with the simple press of a pusher at 4 o’clock. Water resistant to nearly 1,000 feet, the watch features the date, a small seconds hand, and Liquidmetal hour markers.