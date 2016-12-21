Watch of the Week: Breitling Transocean Day & Date U.S. Limited Edition

  • Breitling Transocean Day & Date U.S. Limited Edition
  • Victoria Gomelsky
December 21, 2016

For a watchmaker that promotes itself with the tagline “Instruments for Professionals,” Breitling goes against type with the new Transocean Day & Date U.S. Limited Edition—in a good way. Unlike most of the brand’s watches, which are heavy on technical details that would appeal to pilots or those who aspire to be—think aviation slide rules, 24-hour time-zone displays, and subdials—this elegant and minimal timepiece is a bonafide dress watch. No tutorial required.

How It Looks: Housed in a 43 mm red-gold case that comes on a blue leather strap, the latest version of the Transocean recalls the classic elegance of the original model introduced in 1958. The rich blue dial is a departure for Breitling and bears applied hour markers rather than numerals, making it among the watchmaker’s least complicated designs. Note the distinctive date display at 3 o’clock and the idiosyncratic aperture shaped like the arc of a circle at 12 o’clock.

How It Works: Like all of Breitling’s timepieces, the model is chronometer-certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC). The self-winding mechanical movement, a Breitling 45 caliber, is manufactured in-house.

How to Get It: The Transocean Day & Date U.S. Limited Edition retails for $19,865 and is limited to 50 pieces. The watch is available exclusively at Breitling boutiques and select retailers in the United States. (breitling.com)

