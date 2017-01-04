Watch of the Week: TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer-01 Full Black Matt Ceramic

Two years ago at the Baselworld watch show in Switzerland, TAG Heuer introduced a fresh, thoroughly modern in-house chronograph movement called the Calibre Heuer 01 that the company’s then recently appointed CEO, the illustrious Jean-Claude Biver, hoped would attract new, younger watch buyers. His strategy appears to have paid off, as the Carrera Heuer 01 (which utilizes the proprietary movement) has since become the brand’s best-selling collection. Now, the manufacture has revealed the latest variation of the timepiece for 2017, the TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer-01 Full Black Matt Ceramic, which features an all-ceramic case and bracelet—a first for the brand.

How It Looks: The most readily apparent visual update to the chronograph is its matte-black color scheme, which extends to its partially skeletonized dial and enhances the model’s bold, sporty aesthetic. And the extensive use of ceramic will help preserve the piece’s good looks, as the material is highly scratch resistant and its color does not fade over time (not to mention its hypoallergenic properties, which will prevent the wearer’s own discoloration). The crystal on the reverse side of the case provides a view of the Heuer 01’s distinctive red column wheel and its steering wheel–shaped rotor, a nod to the brand’s long history with motorsports.

How It Works: In addition to the stopwatch function, the watch also features a date display and a tachymeter scale on the bezel that can be used in conjunction with the chronograph to calculate speed over a given distance. To ensure the watch can keep up with an active owner, it is water resistant up to 328 feet and carries a 50-hour power reserve.

How to Get It: The Tag Heuer Carrera Heuer-01 Full Black Matt Ceramic is priced around $7,000. A version that comes with a rubber strap rather than the full-ceramic bracelet is also available and priced at about $6,300. (tagheuer.com)