Watch of the Week: Tudor Pelagos LHD

  • Victoria Gomelsky
December 7, 2016

Timepieces designed for left-handed people are a rarity among high-end watchmakers. That may explain why Tudor, sensing a missed opportunity, staged a glitzy event in Manhattan last month to introduce the Pelagos LHD (which stands for Left Hand Drive), an update to the brand’s signature diver’s watch featuring a crown positioned on the left side of the case. Citing its history producing customized “lefty” watches for the French Navy, the brand is capitalizing on the industry’s longtime neglect of southpaws—and giving those once “left behind” plenty to cheer about.

How It Looks: Encased in a 42 mm titanium-and-steel case with a satin finish, the Pelagos LHD is so stealthy looking that, at first glance, most passersby probably won’t notice the unconventional placement of its winding stem. The black dial provides a stark backdrop to the distinctive calendar disk, which has been dubbed “roulette” by collectors: The even numbers of the calendar are displayed in red, while the odd are displayed in black. A beige luminescent coating on the titanium unidirectional rotating bezel matches the markings on the dial. The name “Pelagos” appears in red at 6 o’clock.

How It Works: A specially modified version of Tudor’s in-house MT5612 movement powers the LHD timepiece. Boasting a 70-hour power reserve, it has been certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC).

How to Get It: At $4,400, the Pelagos LHD is priced the same as the previous version of Pelagos. The model comes on a titanium bracelet and includes a bonus rubber strap with extension. The back of each piece is engraved with a unique production number in large Arabic numerals, marking the first time Tudor has created a numbered series. (tudorwatch.com)

