Watch of the Week: Ulysse Nardin Limited Edition Hourstriker Pin-Up

The brazen beauty of a burlesque dancer is highlighted in Swiss watchmaker Ulysse Nardin’s new Limited Edition Hourstriker Pin-Up watch, an alluring rose-gold-and-platinum piece that is the most recent addition to the manufacture’s line of hourstriker watches—a style of timepiece that the brand has helped reinvigorate in recent times.

How It Looks: As if captured from a show at the Moulin Rouge, the figure of a dancer covered by peacock feathers graces the left side of the watch’s dial alongside a male peacock displaying its iridescent plumage. The miniature painting is hand-applied by in-house artists who use acrylic colors and delicate brushes to bring the tiniest details to life. The painstakingly precise process can take up to 90 hours to complete.

How It Works: The hourstriker function—which automatically rings out the time on the hour and the half hour or whenever the wearer engages the pusher—matches its chimes with the animated movements of the jacquemart peacock wings, which immodestly swing out of place to reveal the dancer’s curvaceous figure. Set in a round case with a reverse crystal, the automatic watch has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours and is water resistant to nearly 100 feet.

How to Get It: Only 28 examples of the Hourstriker Pin-Up will be made. The watch (price upon request) is available at all Ulysse Nardin boutiques, including their New York City hub. (ulysse-nardin.com)