Watch of the Week: Ulysse Nardin Limited Edition Hourstriker Pin-Up

  • Ulysse Nardin’s Limited Edition Hourstriker Pin-Up watch
  • Ulysse Nardin’s Limited Edition Hourstriker Pin-Up watch
November 30, 2016

The brazen beauty of a burlesque dancer is highlighted in Swiss watchmaker Ulysse Nardin’s new Limited Edition Hourstriker Pin-Up watch, an alluring rose-gold-and-platinum piece that is the most recent addition to the manufacture’s line of hourstriker watches—a style of timepiece that the brand has helped reinvigorate in recent times.

How It Looks: As if captured from a show at the Moulin Rouge, the figure of a dancer covered by peacock feathers graces the left side of the watch’s dial alongside a male peacock displaying its iridescent plumage. The miniature painting is hand-applied by in-house artists who use acrylic colors and delicate brushes to bring the tiniest details to life. The painstakingly precise process can take up to 90 hours to complete.

How It Works: The hourstriker function—which automatically rings out the time on the hour and the half hour or whenever the wearer engages the pusher—matches its chimes with the animated movements of the jacquemart peacock wings, which immodestly swing out of place to reveal the dancer’s curvaceous figure. Set in a round case with a reverse crystal, the automatic watch has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours and is water resistant to nearly 100 feet.

How to Get It: Only 28 examples of the Hourstriker Pin-Up will be made. The watch (price upon request) is available at all Ulysse Nardin boutiques, including their New York City hub. (ulysse-nardin.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Watches

1156 Stories Available | Advanced search
Watch of the Week: Breitling Transocean Day &...
Despite its reputation for technicality, Breitling keeps it simple for its new limited-edition...
Read Article
These Four Stunning Watches Are at the Forefront o...
From a blued-titanium tourbillon to a driving watch with curves, these pieces are worth your time…
View Slideshow
Sotheby’s Sells a 1708 Pocketwatch from a Founder...
The gold Thomas Tompion quarter repeater was last sold by Sotheby’s in 1973…
Read Article
What Makes a Watch a Women’s Watch? It’s Complicat...
Women’s timepieces range from the subdued and the sophisticated to the utilitarian and the unisex…
Read Article
Dynamite Watches with Shoes—Yes, Shoes—as Their Mu...
Watchmakers are partnering with top shoe designers to produce timepieces that are alive and kicking…
Read Article
This Promises to Be the Most Collectible Watch Cho...
Those seeking a sound investment may wish to check out the new L.U.C. Full Strike...
Read Article
Watch of the Week: Zenith El Primero Tourbillon Sk...
The newest entry in the El Primero line is the watchmaker’s first timepiece in ceramic…
Read Article
Christie’s Wraps Up Its 2016 Watch Auctions in Exc...
The sale raked in more than $8.5 million and saw a number of pieces rocket past their estimates…
Read Article
Watch of the Week: Tudor Pelagos LHD
Tudor addresses an underserved watch-wearing minority with a left-hand version of its famed dive...
Read Article
Bonhams to Sell an Extremely Rare Patek Philippe G...
One of only 40 variants in white gold, the perpetual-calendar watch could bring in more than $190,...
Read Article
1156 Stories Available | Advanced search