What Makes a Watch a Women’s Watch? It’s Complicated, but Beauty Reigns

  • Victoria Gomelsky
December 18, 2016

The Swiss agree on only one thing about women’s watches: Beauty is nonnegotiable. 

At the end of 2015, Fabergé’s Lady Compliquée, a timepiece built with equal parts artistic whimsy and horological sophistication, took the prize in the ladies high-mechanical category at the prestigious Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève. Not only did the award vault Fabergé into the rarefied realm of haute horlogerie, but it also helped substantiate a theory held by Jean-Marc Wiederrecht, the complication specialist who built the watch’s mechanically unfurling peacock tail, about women and fine timepieces.

 “I had always been told that ladies need precious things with gold, diamonds, stones, and they are not interested in the mechanical part of the movement—and I was sure that was wrong,” he says.

“Because when I showed a nice movement to women, starting with my wife, I could see they were interested.”

 Wiederrecht adds: “Maybe they weren’t interested in the performance, the technical aspects, but they responded to the beauty of the technical. To provide something interesting for women—that was an opportunity.”

Poetry in Motion
Wiederrecht is far from being the only Swiss watchmaker excited by the prospect of making—and selling—more high-end watches for women. Yet opinions in Switzerland diverge sharply about the shapes those watches should take. Some, like Wiederrecht, apply their considerable technical creativity toward themes they imagine will resonate with women. Others take a much more conservative line, maintaining that it will be the women who will come around to appreciating the values and designs Swiss watchmakers have proffered all along.

Christophe Claret, a longtime respected behind-the-scenes technical master, who has relatively recently sold watches under his own name, belongs firmly in the first camp. Inspired to make his first “feminine watch” in 2014, he created Margot, a 731-part, daisy-themed mechanical ode to the classic oracle game “He loves me, he loves me not.” (Later that year, it, too, won the GPHG award in the ladies’ high-mech category.)

“What motivates me the most is to create a watch with innovations that do not exist on the market,” Claret says. “And if the watch matches women’s needs, I am more than satisfied.”

Which begs the question: What are those needs? And the inevitable follow-up: Are the Swiss prepared to overcome years of male-dominated leadership to give women what they want in a timepiece?

Van Cleef & Arpels was one of the first brands to espouse a different school of thought in answer to such questions. Its concept of “poetic complications” subjugated the technical side of watchmaking to the storytelling capacity made possible by the mechanisms—the prevailing wisdom is that mechanics are important to women only insofar as they service the story.

The Cartier Panthères et Colibri, unveiled in January at Geneva’s Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, is a prime example of such horological narrative: A diamond-set panther with spots of black lacquer lounges on the black diamond-studded dial. At the press of the winding crown, a baby panther lunges from behind its mother’s paws to chase after a golden-winged hummingbird.

 “If you do it in a beautiful way, even if women are not sensitive to mechanics, they will be sensitive to refinement, beauty, and something reflecting their own personality,” says Aurelie Picaud, the new timepiece director at Fabergé.

