The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 11

  • Woodford Reserve Brandy Cask Finish.
December 22, 2016

On the 11th day of Christmas my true love gave to me… Woodford Reserve Brandy Cask Finish.

The Woodford Reserve Brandy Cask Finish ($100) is an atypical whiskey—it cannot legally be called bourbon because casks other than new charred oak are involved—and it marks the 11th release in the Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection. This ongoing series is the creation of Woodford Reserve master distiller Chris Morris and highlights the various elements that influence a bourbon’s character. This latest iteration of the Master’s Collection starts out as a fully mature Woodford Reserve bourbon but is then finished for almost two years in brandy casks. The result is a smooth mixture of apple pie, crisp caramel, and dried fruit, all wrapped in a delicate veil of vanilla and maple. (woodfordreserve.com)

