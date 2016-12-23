The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 12

On the 12th day of Christmas my true love gave to me… Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bourbon.

There is reason enough to have “12 drummers drumming” with the recent release of Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bourbon ($180), an annual limited-edition, cask-strength version of Angel’s Envy, a hearty 7-year-old bourbon that is finished in port wine barrels. Each year the proof varies, depending upon the barrels selected. This year’s offering clocks in at 124.6 proof, which suggests a splash of distilled water or an ice cube or two would be in order to fully appreciate the peppery cloves, fruitcake, and—yes—a touch of rose petals in this complex whiskey. Another reason to beat the drums is the opening last month of the Angel’s Envy Distillery in downtown Louisville, Ky. At last the angels have a home, just in time for Christmas. (angelsenvy.com)