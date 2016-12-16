The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 5

  • Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey ($50)
December 16, 2016

On the fifth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… The Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey

This American blended whiskey combines three different spirits from three decades: rye whiskey from the 1980s, Tennessee whiskey from the 1990s, and bourbon from the 2000s. Together, they provide the Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey ($50) with a candied-fruit nuance accented with light spicy cloves, cinnamon, and vanilla—creating a perfect pour for the fifth cocktail of the season. This gentle spirit was named after the actual Hilhaven Lodge that was built in the Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills, Calif., in 1927. This elegantly rustic lodge served as a retreat for the Hollywood elite and is now owned by director/producer Brett Ratner (Rush Hour, X-Men: The Last Stand, Tower Heist), who envisioned this historically named whiskey and convinced spirits giant Diageo to hand bottle it in its equally historic Stitzel-Weller distillery in Louisville, Ky. (thehilhavenlodge.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1782 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 9
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bart...
Award-winning mixologists share their secret holiday cocktail recipes…
View Slideshow
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 8
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
A 24-Year-Old Bourbon Breaks Record at Christie’s...
The sale of 34 bottles from a deceased distillery will profit New York’s war on poverty…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 6
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: Booker’s Rye
Rye is on the rise, and this high-test spirit reveals why…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 5
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 4
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 3
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
1782 Stories Available | Advanced search