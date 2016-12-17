The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 6

  • Nikka Yoichi Single Malt ($80)
December 17, 2016

On the sixth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… Nikka Yoichi Single Malt.

Masataka Taketsuru, who is generally credited as the “father of Japanese whisky,” started the Nikka whisky distillery in 1934 on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, where the cold and windy coastal environment produced single malts similar to those distilled in the Scottish Highlands. The Nikka Yoichi Single Malt ($80)—the latest offering from Nikka and the company’s first new single malt in more than 2 years—is the result of old-fashioned coal-fired pot distillation, the use of several different pot stills, and aging the spirit in a variety of barrels, including American oak, sherry casks, and Japanese oak. As a vatting of various single malts from different years, the spirit carries no age statement, but the flavor is slightly briny with a touch of peppermint beneath a thin layer of smoke—just the dram for pairing with a roasted entrée selected from one of the six geese a-laying, as recounted in the sixth day of our song. (nikka.com)

 

 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1782 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 9
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bart...
Award-winning mixologists share their secret holiday cocktail recipes…
View Slideshow
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 8
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
A 24-Year-Old Bourbon Breaks Record at Christie’s...
The sale of 34 bottles from a deceased distillery will profit New York’s war on poverty…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 6
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: Booker’s Rye
Rye is on the rise, and this high-test spirit reveals why…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 5
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 4
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 3
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
1782 Stories Available | Advanced search