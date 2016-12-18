The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7

On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me… Westland Garryana American Single Malt.

Single malts do not have to come from Scotland—or even Japan. In fact, American single-malt whiskeys comprise one of the newest spirit categories, and this Westland Garryana American Single Malt ($125) is a classic example. Like most single malts, it is a product of its environment. Since the Westland Distillery is located in Seattle, master distiller Matt Hoffman selected a unique species of oak native to the region—Quercus garryana—to use as a component in his barrels. The result is a limited release of 2,500 bottles that is the first entry in Westland’s Native Oak Series. This single malt gives hints of honeycomb and gingerbread, but there are also caramel and sweet pine-resin overtones, thus creating a true spirit of the forest. (westlandgarryana.com)