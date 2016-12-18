The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7

  • Westland Garryana American Single Malt ($125)
December 18, 2016

On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me… Westland Garryana American Single Malt.

Single malts do not have to come from Scotland—or even Japan. In fact, American single-malt whiskeys comprise one of the newest spirit categories, and this Westland Garryana American Single Malt ($125) is a classic example. Like most single malts, it is a product of its environment. Since the Westland Distillery is located in Seattle, master distiller Matt Hoffman selected a unique species of oak native to the region—Quercus garryana—to use as a component in his barrels. The result is a limited release of 2,500 bottles that is the first entry in Westland’s Native Oak Series. This single malt gives hints of honeycomb and gingerbread, but there are also caramel and sweet pine-resin overtones, thus creating a true spirit of the forest. (westlandgarryana.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1782 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 9
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bart...
Award-winning mixologists share their secret holiday cocktail recipes…
View Slideshow
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 8
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
A 24-Year-Old Bourbon Breaks Record at Christie’s...
The sale of 34 bottles from a deceased distillery will profit New York’s war on poverty…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 6
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: Booker’s Rye
Rye is on the rise, and this high-test spirit reveals why…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 5
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 4
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 3
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
1782 Stories Available | Advanced search