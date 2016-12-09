This $5,000 Ice Bucket Is Made from Grape Skins

  • Perrier-Jouët Marc Metamorphosis ice bucket
December 9, 2016

To celebrate its five-year partnership with DesignMiami, Champagne house Perrier-Jouët has unveiled the exclusive, limited-edition Perrier-Jouët Marc Metamorphosis ice bucket. San Francisco–based architect Andrew Kudless designed the first-of-its-kind, 3-D–printed container using the powder of Chardonnay grape skins. With prune-like petals and a pinecone hue, each piece retails for $5,000. 

The ice bucket was one of four pieces that Kudless displayed at this year’s DesignMiami. In addition to the ice bucket, Kudless created a strand garden made from oak veneer screens, a 3-D–printed plastic table, and a bench inspired by the chalk walls of Perrier-Jouët’s wine cellars—all products involved in the process of making wine. (perrier-jouet.com)

