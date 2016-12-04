Al Capone’s Whiskey Brand of Choice

  • Templeton Rye Whiskey
  • Dan Dunn
December 4, 2016

Colorful Prohibition-era bootlegging origin stories abound in the modern craft spirits industry, and ought to be taken with a grain of salt (or perhaps, fittingly, a grain of rye or wheat). A good many of these tales are complete bunk, while others take manifold liberties with factuality. A few, however, are grounded in verifiable facts.

For instance, there really was an Alphonse Kerhkoff, who roundabout 1920 started illicitly producing whiskey that the grog-guzzling denizens of Templeton, Iowa, dubbed “The Good Stuff.” So good, in fact, that it quickly found its way into big-city speakeasies across the land courtesy of one Alphonse Gabriel “Al” Capone—the notorious killer who is at the heart of many a killer story about the history of hooch in America.

Templeton Rye Whiskey was introduced legally in 2006. To commemorate a decade of doing business on the up and up, they’ve just released 6,080 hand-numbered bottles of Special Reserve 10 Year Old. It’s smoother and mellower than one might expect from a 101-proof whiskey, with an appreciable level of vanilla, citrus-zest, and toasted-nut flavors. At $150 a bottle, the inclination might be to drink it neat or on the rocks but, boy, does this stuff ever add delightful intensity to a Manhattan or Sazerac. (templetonrye.com)

 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1782 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 11
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 10
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 9
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bart...
Award-winning mixologists share their secret holiday cocktail recipes…
View Slideshow
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 8
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
A 24-Year-Old Bourbon Breaks Record at Christie’s...
The sale of 34 bottles from a deceased distillery will profit New York’s war on poverty…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 6
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: Booker’s Rye
Rye is on the rise, and this high-test spirit reveals why…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 5
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
1782 Stories Available | Advanced search