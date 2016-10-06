Beverly Hills’ Hottest New Wine Bar

The all-new Vinoteca wine bar and espresso café debuted on September 26 at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. The space, which is adjacent to the property’s Culina restaurant, was designed to be an all-hours hotspot. Featuring a modern day-to-night concept, Vinoteca transforms from a chic wine- and cocktail-focused lounge in the evening to a tranquil espresso bar in the morning.

Opening daily at 6:30 am, Vinoteca serves espresso, freshly squeezed juices, house-made Italian pastries, and acai bowls. Guests can enjoy a cappuccino on the bar’s “power patio,” which was envisioned as an informal meeting space for creatives and executives alike. To make the space the perfect alternative to the office, the patio also features outlets, USB plug-ins, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

In the afternoon Vinoteca transitions into a full-fledged wine bar, where wine director Luca Bruno (formerly of the French Laundry) has carefully curated a wine list that honors the classic terroir of Italy as well as its Californian descendants. The wine selection is paired with a menu of hyper-seasonal small plates created by chef Denis Dello Stritto that evokes classic Italian street food. Standout dishes include the Western Sicilian specialty l’arancino (Sicilian salmon encased in a squid-ink bread-crumb crust) and Neapolitan-style montanara (Italian for “of the mountains”) pizzas, which are fried and topped with burrata, lobster, eggplant, or sweet ricotta. The bar also serves Italian-inspired aperitivo cocktails such as a delicious Aperol Spritz and the absinthe-based Il Carosello. (culinarestaurant.com)