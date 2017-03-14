Bollinger’s Rarest Champagne Has a Price Tag That’s about to Pop

  • Bollinger’s 2005 Vieilles Vignes Françaises Blanc de Noirs, made from the fruit of pre-phylloxera Pinot Noir vines, was produced in a vintage with exceptionally small yields, enhancing its rarity
    Bollinger’s 2005 Vieilles Vignes Françaises Blanc de Noirs, made from the fruit of pre-phylloxera Pinot Noir vines, was produced in a vintage with exceptionally small yields, enhancing its rarity
  • Scott Torrence, vice president and senior wine specialist for the Americas at Christie’s
    Scott Torrence, vice president and senior wine specialist for the Americas at Christie’s
  • Bollinger’s 2005 Vieilles Vignes Françaises Blanc de Noirs, made from the fruit of pre-phylloxera Pinot Noir vines, was produced in a vintage with exceptionally small yields, enhancing its rarity
  • Scott Torrence, vice president and senior wine specialist for the Americas at Christie’s
    March 14, 2017

    Champagne Bollinger 2005 Vieilles Vignes Françaises.

    Few professionals today are as keenly attuned to the subtleties of the marketplace for rare wine as Scott Torrence, vice president and senior wine specialist for the Americas at Christie’s. During his tenure, Torrence has brought to sale a number of important private collections, including that of the heiress Doris Duke, and achieved the present record price of $474,000 for a 12-bottle case of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 1978 Romanée-Conti. Currently, he believes the liquid asset in the sights of today’s savviest collectors is Bollinger’s 2005 Vieilles Vignes Françaises Blanc de Noirs.

    The Proposition
    Many great collections have quantities of Bordeaux and Burgundy, but where collectors find the greatest growth potential is in Champagne. The trend in the last five years has been toward ultrapremium cuvées that are extremely unique. Bollinger, one of the great houses, has long championed this concept of a monocru bottling. Their Vieilles Vignes Françaises represents the pinnacle of what one can collect in Champagne. And yet it remains largely unknown.

    The Selling Points
    Bollinger really set the tone for this category. The plot of land where this wine is grown measures less than one acre, but what makes this walled vineyard very special is that the vines are on their own roots, whereas most vines have been grafted to American rootstock, which is resistant to phylloxera, a louse that devastated European vineyards in the 1870s. For some, Vieilles Vignes taps the old style of wines from the royal courts. It’s kind of a unicorn. There’s really nothing else like it.

    The Estimate
    When 2005 was released [in 2014], it was quoted at around [$975]. Because so few [people] have bottles, when some do come forward, there’s significant interest. The 1990 vintage is still a fairly young wine, and it is trading at around $1,800 a bottle. And if we go back to a vintage that was fairly abundant, such as 1979, which has been traded four times since 2009, we see that it last traded at $2,400. I would probably start that wine at $2,600 per bottle today. We can reasonably expect the 2005 to reach those levels within 15 years.

    From Around the Web...

    What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

    1867 Stories Available | Advanced search
    Macallan 40-year-old blended Scotch ($8,000)
    Whisky of the Week: The Macallan Sherry Oak 40 Yea...
    The Macallan’s limited release of a 40-year-old blended Scotch ($8,000) from its Sherry Oak line...
    Read Article
    11 Limited-Edition Experimental Gins
    That Boutique-y Gin Company launches a new series of groundbreaking gins from innovative craft...
    View Slideshow
    Glenmorangie Pride 1974 ($9,050). Photo by Anna Isola Crolla
    Glenmorangie Pride 1974 Is the Heavyweight Champio...
    Glenmorangie’s new Pride 1974 whisky is a knockout…
    Read Article
    Riedel Vinum Extreme Rosé Provence Glass, $69 for a set of two
    Experience Rosé Like Never Before with This New Ri...
    An exquisite new way to enjoy rosé, just in time for summer…
    Read Article
    6 Blended Scotch Whiskies That Will Delight Single...
    These blends of rare old malt and grain whiskies elevate the art of blending to new heights…
    View Slideshow
    Glenmorangie Bacalta
    Whisky of the Week: Glenmorangie Bacalta
    This limited edition from the legendary distillery is destined to become a collector’s item…
    Read Article
    Photo by Damion I. Hamilton
    Celebrate Montecristo’s 80th Year in Napa Valley
    Cuban cigar legend Montecristo turns 80 with a big party at Harvest Inn by Charlie Palmer in Napa...
    Read Article
    The 2006 Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs is “an all-Chardonnay cuvée, in the style our ancestors created,” says Taittinger
    Champagne Taittinger’s Leading Lady on the Risks o...
    A classically trained artist, Vitalie Taittinger is furthering her family’s traditions in Champagne…
    Read Article
    5 Superb American Whiskeys
    5 Superb American Whiskeys
    These top non-bourbon made-in-America spirits showcase the freedom of whiskey distilling in the U.S...
    View Slideshow
    Puebla ($85)
    Two Premium Mezcal Releases Prove this Spirit Is M...
    Mezcal is gaining in popularity and entering the premium market…
    Read Article
    1867 Stories Available | Advanced search