Bryant Park Grill Offers a Rare Pappy Van Winkle Dinner

  • Tony Sachs
March 23, 2017

Pappy Van Winkle is one of the most sought-after and collectible American bourbons, with even its new releases regularly commanding four-figure sums on the secondary market. A fortunate few will get to enjoy it with cuisine created with each bottle in mind at the upcoming rare expressions evening with Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, to be held in Bryant Park Grill’s private dining area in Manhattan on April 19.  The four-course affair ($500 per person, exclusive of tax or gratuity) was the brainchild of Jeff Isaacson, the director of bar and beverage operations at Ark Restaurants, which owns Bryant Park Grill. “There is so little [Pappy] on the market,” Isaacson says, “I wanted to create a way to really appreciate it.”

The intimate dinner, which is limited to 20 ticket holders, matches four Pappy Van Winkle bourbons—the 10 year, 12 year, 20 year, and 23 year—with dishes prepared by Bryant Park Grill chef Gadi Weinreich.  Each course will elicit Pappy’s signature flavors. Expect a few bourbon-friendly stalwarts, like pork belly sliders and braised beef short ribs, Weinreich also has less obvious pairings on the menu.  For example, says Isaacson, “Gadi wanted to do a cheese course to bring out the fruit and nut flavors of the bourbon, and a lemon zest and herb-marinated Australian rack of lamb will bring out the charred oak and buttery flavors of Pappy.” An octopus course will show that even seafood can marry well with bourbon. Secure tickets by emailing Jordan Cohen (jcohen@arkrestaurants.com) or calling 212.840.6500. (arkrestaurants.com)

