Celebrate Montecristo’s 80th Year in Napa Valley

    Charlie Palmer and Ajay Patel Photo by Damion I. Hamilton
April 21, 2017

Gourmet cuisine, classic California wines, and Cuban cigars all come together for three memorable days from May 4 to 6, 2017, at the second annual weekend gathering for luxury lifestyle aficionados, hosted at Harvest Inn by Charlie Palmer.

This year the event honors the 80th anniversary of Montecristo, the best-selling Cuban cigar in the world and, for many, the hallmark by which all other Havanas are judged. Those attending all or part of this gala weekend will experience some of Napa Valley’s finest wines and the chance to smoke specially selected Montecristos with Cuban cigar expert, collector, and historian Ajay Patel, noted proprietor of London’s famed Casa del Habano. In addition, guests will bask in the luxurious accommodations of Charlie Palmer’s Harvest Inn resort in St. Helena, in the heart of northern California’s scenic wine country.

The experience kicks off on Thursday, May 4, with a barbecue reception presented by new Harvest Table executive chef Spencer Wolff and will include special complimentary One Main hand-rolled cigars. Friday night ushers in an 80th Anniversary of Montecristo multi-course gala dinner by Wolff and pairings of wines and cigars with Ajay Patel, overlooking hundreds of acres of vineyards and the Mayacamas Mountains. Saturday’s activities include a private tasting at Gargiulo Vineyards accompanied by a variety of cigars and a winery tour, plus a private reception that evening followed by dinner at Oakville’s renowned B Cellars cave, with outstanding food, wine, and, of course, cigars.

Tickets ($70 to $350 per person) may be purchased for specific events. The two- and three-night resort packages ($2,585 to $3,414) include premium accommodations at Harvest Inn by Charlie Palmer, plus dinners and tastings for two are also available. A portion of event proceeds will be donated to local charitable organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena. (harvestinn.com)

