Christie’s Wine Department Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Epic Auction

Half a century after its inception, Christie’s wine department is toasting the occasion with Finest Wines and Spirits: The 50th Anniversary Sale. Taking place at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on December 9, the wine auction will highlights a variety of covetable vintages, among the most-anticipated of which is the Rémy Martin Louis XIII Black Pearl, a blend created from eaux-de-vies and aged for up to a century in a Limousin oak barrel known as a tierçon. Sheathed in a hand-blown Baccarat crystal decanter, the champagne is expected to sell for up to $65,000. Another hotly anticipated item is the Blade and Bow Single Barrel 24-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The rare bourbon stash, which includes 34 bottles and one empty whiskey barrel per lot, is estimated to sell for between $24,000 and $35,000. The liquor lineup also includes Château Cheval-Blanc 1982 ($6,500 to $8,500), the Macallan 50-Year-Old Anniversary Malt 1928 ($35,000 to $45,000), and the Petrus 1990 ($30,000 to $40,000). (christies.com)