This Dom Pérignon Comes with a Trip to France

On December 10, Dom Pérignon and online auction house Auctionata will offer five Malle Plentitude cases sure to delight Champagne connoisseurs. The minimum starting bid of $38,500 per case includes a private trip for two to Hautvillers, the northeastern French village where Dom Pérignon first developed its signature bubbly. Each case will hold 23 bottles of vintage-only Champagne, and auction winners can choose from a selection of Champagnes released between 1969 and 2006. To add to the allure, purchasers can choose from 123 combinations of leather and fabrics for the case’s handcrafted interior, and select special engravings for the exterior. (auctionata.com, domperignon.com)