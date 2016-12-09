An Elegant New Wine-on-Tap System for the Home

  • A new wine appliance called Plum aims to up the ante of needle preservation with an automatic system that controls temperature and prevents oxygen exposure during storage
  • Plum
  • Plum
December 9, 2016

The age-old dilemma of at-home, by-the-glass drinking may finally be solved. A new wine appliance called Plum (plum.wine) aims to up the ante of needle preservation with an automatic system that controls temperature and prevents oxygen exposure during storage. Created by David Koretz, a wine-loving inventor and technology CEO, the countertop device features an internal camera that scans the label of an inserted bottle and, using proprietary technology, detects the wine’s vintage, varietal, region, winery, and ideal serving conditions. Once the wine reaches peak drinking temperature, Plum alerts the user and, upon the push of a button, uses its own patent-pending needle system to pierce the top—whether a traditional cork or a metal screw cap—and pressurize the bottle. Wine is served in any increment via dual pouring spouts (one for white wines and another for reds). The device, which holds two 750 mL bottles and is priced at $1,500, can preserve accessed wine for up to 90 days, ensuring that every drop will be happily consumed.

From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1782 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 10
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 9
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bart...
Award-winning mixologists share their secret holiday cocktail recipes…
View Slideshow
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 8
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
A 24-Year-Old Bourbon Breaks Record at Christie’s...
The sale of 34 bottles from a deceased distillery will profit New York’s war on poverty…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 6
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: Booker’s Rye
Rye is on the rise, and this high-test spirit reveals why…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 5
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 4
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
1782 Stories Available | Advanced search