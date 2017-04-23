Experience Rosé Like Never Before with This New Riedel Wine Glass

April 23, 2017

As the rosé renaissance reaches new heights, one of the world’s venerable authorities on glassware presents an exquisitely fresh way to enjoy the warm-weather wine. Launched just in time for spring and summer sipping, the Riedel Vinum Extreme Rosé Provence Glass stays true to the 261-year-old manufacturer’s tradition of thoughtfully crafting crystal stemware that elevates particular varietals. In this case, the glass was designed in collaboration with Provence’s top winemakers to enhance younger wines—as rosés tend to be—with calculated curves and contours that unearth the varietal’s crisp, fruity notes. “The dramatic diamond-shaped bowl concentrates rosé’s fresh aromas, while elevating the silky texture of the wine,” explains Maximilian Riedel, the Bavarian company’s 11th-generation president and CEO, who with his father, Georg Riedel, worked to develop the elite new offering.

“While this glass was created with Provençal rosés in mind, it complements other world-class rosés made in a similar style,” Maximilian says, “allowing for a wide realm of wines to be enjoyed in this glass.” In fact, the Rosé Provence Glass can also be used to heighten certain non-rosé varietals, including Sauternes, Loupiac, Beerenauslese, Tokaji, and Quarts de Chaume wines.

The recent addition is the latest in Riedel’s Vinum Extreme collection, which debuted in 2000 as a dedicated line of stemware for “New World” wines that utilize modern glass-blowing technologies. Priced at $69 for a set of two, the Rosé Provence Glass features a “whisper thin” construction and is crafted from fine crystal by master glassmakers at Riedel’s factory in Germany. (riedel.com)

