A First for the Latest Release from the Macallan

With the release of its latest expression, Double Cask 12 Years Old, the Macallan has proffered hope to scotch purists who’ve been in a tizzy of late over the recent rise of No Age Statement (NAS) whiskies and prices. The 12 on the bottle denotes the age of the youngest whisky in the blend, and a good many dram lovers are sure to find that reassuring. And anything from the Macallan priced at just $65 has got to be considered a bargain. As for the double cask business, well, this is a first for the venerable brand—whisky aged in sherry-seasoned casks from both sides of the Atlantic.

The American oak casks imbue the Double Cask with its most distinctive characteristics: keen citrus on the nose; honey-soaked wood, custard pie, and cereal flavors; and a finish as smooth as a Clapton solo. The European wood provides spiciness, along with soft tobacco and leather notes. The whisky has a bit of bite at first blush and is warm and nectarous on the finish.

It’s undoubtedly a Macallan (so calm down, purists!) but with some new wrinkles that augur for more imaginative expressions to come. (themacallan.com)