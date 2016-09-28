Hemingway’s Devotion to Drinking Is Almost as Legendary as His Writing

  • Ernest Hemingway at the Finca Vigía, Cuba 1946
  • Tony Sachs
September 28, 2016

Everything about Ernest Hemingway was larger than life, from his daring war reporting to his big-game hunting in Africa. So it only makes sense that his drinking is almost as legendary as his writing—he’s even got a cocktail named after him.

Hemingway was born in Illinois in 1899. He made his name as a writer as a member of the “Lost Generation” of expats in Paris during the 1920s, which he wrote about in his classic novel The Sun Also Rises, as well as the autobiographical A Movable Feast. He was no slouch with a bottle and glass even then—his passion for everything from martinis to absinthe to wine is well documented both by him and his contemporaries.

But Hemingway’s legend as an imbiber really rests on his years in Havana.  He lived there for more than 20 years, and he was such an enthusiastic drinker of native refreshments like daiquiris and mojitos that several bars and restaurants in Cuba still maintain shrines to his memory. The most famous is El Floridita in Havana, whose life-size statue of “Papa” bellying up to the bar is as much a tourist attraction as the daiquiris he drank.

More than 50 years after Hemingway’s death, his influence still looms large over the cocktail scene. Ask any well-seasoned bartender for a Hemingway daiquiri and you’ll get one with grapefruit juice and maraschino liqueur. Papa famously preferred his without sugar and double the rum (he’s said to have consumed 16 of them in one session at El Floridita). But just as none of us can write like Hemingway, we can’t drink like him, either. Today’s Hemingway daiquiris employ sugar to make it more palatable to us mere mortals, none of whom are likely to drink 16 at a time anyway.

From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1782 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 11
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 10
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 9
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bart...
Award-winning mixologists share their secret holiday cocktail recipes…
View Slideshow
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 8
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
A 24-Year-Old Bourbon Breaks Record at Christie’s...
The sale of 34 bottles from a deceased distillery will profit New York’s war on poverty…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 6
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
Whiskey of the Week: Booker’s Rye
Rye is on the rise, and this high-test spirit reveals why…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 5
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
1782 Stories Available | Advanced search