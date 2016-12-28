This New Tequila Rocks Some Old-School Style

  • San Matías has just released its Tahona ($60) in the United States
  • Dan Dunn
December 28, 2016

When Don Delfino Gonzalez started producing Casa San Matías tequila back in 1886, the primary method to extract juice from cooked agave was to crush it using a large stone wheel called a tahona. In the 20th century, increased global demand for tequila and technological advances rendered the ponderous stones all but obsolete. But in recent years, consumers have gotten hip to authenticity, prompting a handful of distilleries to rock out, old school–style again.

In celebration of its 130th anniversary, the family-owned San Matías has just released its Tahona ($60) in the United States. It’s an unaged, blanco tequila made from highlands agave macerated with a basalt stone first used at the distillery more than a century ago. The juice is fermented in pine wood vats, twice distilled in copper pot stills, bottled, and hand-labeled.

The Tahona is quite grassy on the nose, heralding a pleasant vegetal flavor with a hint of smoke. It’s uncommonly smooth, with mild alcohol heat on the finish. This boutique blanco tequila is produced by one of the most environmentally friendly operations in Mexico, too, affording you the opportunity to pitch in and save the planet... one delicious margarita at a time. (sanmatias.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1784 Stories Available | Advanced search
This New Tequila Rocks Some Old-School Style
The new boutique tequila from Casa San Matías uses century-old techniques…
Read Article
10 Spectacular Spirits from 2016
A dram from any of these extraordinary expressions would be a highlight of the year…
View Slideshow
Limited-Edition Louis XIII Travels Back in Time
Rémy Martin releases the first Cognac in its new Time Collection…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
View Slideshow
Whiskey of the Week: Jameson Cooper’s Croze
This Irish whiskey is enriched by the oak and char of its casks…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 12
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 11
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 10
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 9
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bart...
Award-winning mixologists share their secret holiday cocktail recipes…
View Slideshow
1784 Stories Available | Advanced search