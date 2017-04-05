Rare Macallan Collection Goes for Nearly $1 Million at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Sale

  • Legacy Collection from the Macallan in Lalique sold for $993,000
    Legacy Collection from the Macallan in Lalique sold for $993,000
  • Legacy Collection from the Macallan in Lalique
    Legacy Collection from the Macallan in Lalique
  • Legacy Collection from the Macallan in Lalique
    Legacy Collection from the Macallan in Lalique
  • Legacy Collection from the Macallan in Lalique
    Legacy Collection from the Macallan in Lalique
  • Legacy Collection from the Macallan in Lalique
    Legacy Collection from the Macallan in Lalique
  • Legacy Collection from the Macallan in Lalique sold for $993,000
  • Legacy Collection from the Macallan in Lalique
  • Legacy Collection from the Macallan in Lalique
  • Legacy Collection from the Macallan in Lalique
  • Legacy Collection from the Macallan in Lalique
  • Livia Hooson
April 5, 2017

A set of rare the Macallan whiskies housed in limited-edition Lalique crystal decanters sold at Sotheby’s Hong Kong on April 2 for $993,000—a new world record for any lot of whisky sold at auction. The Legacy Collection showcases six decanters of the Macallan single malts aged from 50 to 65 years, each of which represents one of the Macallan’s Six Pillars, the set of characteristics—such as aging in exceptional oak casks, employing small stills, and using only the finest cuts—that distinguish the brand’s whiskies. Although the two companies have collaborated on the Macallan in Lalique Six Pillars series for over a decade, the auction marked the first time a complete collection has been offered for sale. In addition to the six decanters, the lot included six miniature bottles from the Macallan’s Fine and Rare series (two each from 1937, 1938, and 1939), six pairs of exquisite Lalique whisky glasses, and autographs from the Macallan’s master blenders.

Such an exceptional collection requires an equally impressive place to store it all, so the craftsmen at Lalique Maison crafted an opulent cabinet from natural ebony to house it. A true work of art and the only one of its kind in the world, the cabinet as well as the treasures within are a testament to the craftsmanship and exclusivity that define both the Macallan and Lalique.

And while a single fortunate bidder ultimately claimed the day's prize, we can all raise a glass to the sale's humanitarian angle: A number charities dedicated to helping the disadvantaged of Hong Kong and throughout Asia will receive funding from the auction’s net proceeds. (sothebys.com, macallan.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1867 Stories Available | Advanced search
11 Limited-Edition Experimental Gins
That Boutique-y Gin Company launches a new series of groundbreaking gins from innovative craft...
View Slideshow
Glenmorangie Pride 1974 ($9,050). Photo by Anna Isola Crolla
Glenmorangie Pride 1974 Is the Heavyweight Champio...
Glenmorangie’s new Pride 1974 whisky is a knockout…
Read Article
Riedel Vinum Extreme Rosé Provence Glass, $69 for a set of two
Experience Rosé Like Never Before with This New Ri...
An exquisite new way to enjoy rosé, just in time for summer…
Read Article
6 Blended Scotch Whiskies That Will Delight Single...
These blends of rare old malt and grain whiskies elevate the art of blending to new heights…
View Slideshow
Glenmorangie Bacalta
Whisky of the Week: Glenmorangie Bacalta
This limited edition from the legendary distillery is destined to become a collector’s item…
Read Article
Photo by Damion I. Hamilton
Celebrate Montecristo’s 80th Year in Napa Valley
Cuban cigar legend Montecristo turns 80 with a big party at Harvest Inn by Charlie Palmer in Napa...
Read Article
The 2006 Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs is “an all-Chardonnay cuvée, in the style our ancestors created,” says Taittinger
Champagne Taittinger’s Leading Lady on the Risks o...
A classically trained artist, Vitalie Taittinger is furthering her family’s traditions in Champagne…
Read Article
5 Superb American Whiskeys
5 Superb American Whiskeys
These top non-bourbon made-in-America spirits showcase the freedom of whiskey distilling in the U.S...
View Slideshow
Puebla ($85)
Two Premium Mezcal Releases Prove this Spirit Is M...
Mezcal is gaining in popularity and entering the premium market…
Read Article
Hochstadter’s Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey ($200)
Whiskey of the Week: Hochstadter’s Family Reserve...
This premium rye whiskey is an homage to pre-Prohibition spirits…
Read Article
1867 Stories Available | Advanced search