The 10 Best New Whiskies to Drink This Fall

It’s autumn, and that chill crispness in the air turns our thoughts to whisky. After a long, hot summer of long, ice-cold cocktails with gin and vodka and light rum, the thought of a snifter of something dry, warming, and amber on a frosty night is too good to wait for. So while we anticipate the holidays to come, now’s the time to stock up on some of the best recent releases from Scotland to Seattle. Spicy or sweet, smoky or fruity, there’s something here to appeal to every kind of whiskey lover.