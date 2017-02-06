10 Newly Released Rare Whiskies

View slideshow
  • Tony Sachs
FEBRUARY 06, 2017

Special releases are the whiskies that set the hearts of connoisseurs and collectors beating a little faster. In fall of each year, spirits powerhouse Diageo issues (typically in batches of 10) a mélange of whiskies made in various styles, regions, and ages. They hail from distilleries beloved by whisky buffs, distilleries that are used in blends but hardly ever featured as single malts, and distilleries that do not even exist anymore.

These limited editions are all bottled at cask strength, without any water added before bottling. The end of 2016 marked the 16th year of Diageo’s special releases, and given the rarity of some of these whiskies, they will surely appreciate in value. But then, of course, you would not be able to drink them, which really is the point. Investment value aside, whisky fans would be advised to carpe diem in this case.

This year’s whiskies range in age from 12 to 40 years, with one no-age-statement thrown in, and they are priced from $135 to $4,000 per bottle. The only thing they all have in common, apart from being delicious and rare, is that they are from distilleries owned by spirits behemoth Diageo. Here’s a rundown of this latest collection. (diageo.com)

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Material Good Refines Vintage Watch Shopping in New York

It was late 2015 when Material Good in New York first opened its doors with a beautifully clear purpose: to rewrite the rulebook of what a luxury shopping experience should be. Located on the second...
View Slideshow

Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Apatite

Blue apatite is a vivid gem that is often confused with aquamarine or topaz—even its name, stemming from the Greek word apatein , means “to cheat” or deceive. Despite the apatite’s dubious repute,...
View Slideshow

25 Cigars That Smoke the Competition

Photography by Cordero Studios Styling by Alicia Buszczak 25 That Are Born to Perform. High-performance road machines are only as good as the people who make them—and the same holds true of premium...
View Slideshow

10 Essential Pieces of Backcountry Gear

Photo by Christoph Schoech Well into an epic snow year for Northern California and the Sierra Nevada mountains, no doubt you will need some gear for your backcountry adventures. Having the right...
View Slideshow

These Yachts Offer Front-Row Seats to Cannes Film Festival and Monaco Grand Prix

This May, droves of film connoisseurs will journey to France for the famed Cannes Film Festival (May 17 to 28), while Formula One fans will gather in neighboring Monaco for the Grand Prix (May 25 to...
View Slideshow

6 Capital Bars to Celebrate the Inauguration (or Drown Your Sorrows)

There is some ambiguity about the original intent of the old adage, “eat, drink, and be merry, for tomorrow we die,” but the commonly held modern interpretation holds that it is a good idea to enjoy...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1816 Stories Available | Advanced search
Whiskey of the Week: Knob Creek 2001 Limited Editi...
A one-time release that celebrates master distiller Booker Noe
Read Article
A Recap of What the Top Lots Raised at the 2017 Na...
With $15 million from this year’s event, the festival has brought in more than $161 million to date…
View Slideshow
25 Cigars That Smoke the Competition
A curated selection of the top big-brand and boutique cigars to smoke or collect now…
View Slideshow
Photo Grant Taylor
This Premium Tequila Has a Wine Pedigree
Casa Noble’s new extra añejo, Alta Belleza is the ideal sipping tequila…
Read Article
Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
Robert Mondavi Marks a Major Milestone with This B...
A top winemaker, Napa’s most famous vineyard, and a stellar vintage come together in one bottle…
Read Article
Whisky of the Week: Yamazaki Sherry Cask 2016 Edit...
This sherry-aged masterpiece is not for the timid…
Read Article
Bottling the Essence of Scotland in Four Single Ma...
Golden Decanters makes its debut with a bespoke whisky collector’s set…
Read Article
Drink a $164 Dram of Rare Bourbon at This New NYC...
Fine & Rare opens in New York as an ode to rare and amber spirits...
Read Article
Whisky of the Week: Craigellachie 17-Year-Old Sing...
The only thing more fun than saying the name of this Speyside whisky is sipping it…
Read Article
6 Capital Bars to Celebrate the Inauguration (or D...
Raise a glass in the nation’s capital this weekend at one of these preeminent bars…
View Slideshow
1816 Stories Available | Advanced search