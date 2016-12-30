10 Sparkling Wines That Will Expand Your Horizons

It’s that time of year: Everyone is pouring Champagne. But great sparkling wines are being made around the world, in places where you’d least expect it, using traditional and renegade methods and grapes from Chardonnay to Xarel-lo. So while you’re popping corks, why not explore the outer limits of the bubble? Here are 10 wines to get you started—all high-quality examples of their style and leaders in their region, be it Tasmania or Austria, the Loire Valley or the Sacramento River Delta. These are adventuresome winemakers, largely unfettered by history and charting their own course.