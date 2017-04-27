11 Limited-Edition Experimental Gins

  Tony Sachs
APRIL 27, 2017

If whisky and cognac are the aristocrats of the spirits world, then gin is the working-class tipple. Relatively inexpensive, requiring little or no aging time, employed as a mixer in cocktails rather than a standalone sipping spirit, gin is an indispensable player in any saloon or home bar, but it’s not typically held in the same esteem as aged brown spirits. The owners behind That Boutique-y Whisky Company, an independent bottler of high-end single malts, are challenging that perception of gin with their new sibling organization, That Boutique-y Gin Company. For its launch earlier this year, the company has released 11 bottlings by some of the most acclaimed independent gin makers in Europe and the U.S. These are not your standard London Dry gins, but rather one-off experiments and pet projects, featuring innovative tweaks like sherry-cask aging, fruit infusions, and the inclusion of rarely used botanicals, often locally sourced.

That Boutique-y Gin Company intends to regularly release more gins from distilleries all over the world, as well as some of its own homegrown experiments. In the meantime, the inaugural 11—limited to a little more than 1,000 bottles each—are enough to occupy the time and glassware of both gin lovers and the gin-curious.

