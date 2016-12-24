The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas

View slideshow
DECEMBER 24, 2016

Little did British composer Frederic Austin realize in 1909, when he took an 18th-century Christmas poem and set it to music, that The Twelve Days of Christmas would become an enduring homage to a dozen gifts, the first of which was given on Christmas Day and the last presented on January 5th, the day before Epiphany.

Today, of course, those 12 gifts—beginning with a partridge and ending with a group of drummers—might not be as endearing to our “true love” as they might have been back in 1780, when they were originally introduced in a children’s book titled Mirth without Mischief. Rather, as responsible adults celebrating the holidays in the 21st century, we might be more receptive to receiving 12 bottles of highly coveted brown liquors during this joyous season.

So here, then, is a more spirited selection for the dozen days leading up to Christmas.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

7 Perfect Gifts for Private Travelers

From a 364-foot superyacht to a custom supersonic jet, these seven over-the-top vessels, villas, experiences, and more are sure to please the most discriminating globe-trotter on your holiday list.
View Slideshow

Robb Report’s Most Read Boating Stories of 2016

From Heesen’s 229-foot stunner, Galactica Super Nova , to Timur Bozca’s formidable Black Swa n concept, 2016 was a banner year for the yachting industry. The following stories were our most-read...
View Slideshow

7 Million-Dollar Gifts

For the adventurous soul or avid collector on your gift list, these million-dollar gifts have a little something for everyone, from a semicustom yacht to a penthouse in Miami, or a supersonic private...
View Slideshow

These 10 Whiskies Keep a Low Profile, but Deserve High Praise

If stunning scenery and ample outdoor activity options aren’t reason enough to visit Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park in central Scotland, perhaps we can interest you in some whisky. The...
View Slideshow

10 Gifts for the Homebody

If you are trying to guess what to get that person who prefers to stay home , here are 10 ideas from the home itself (a penthouse in Miami) to a 4K TV, and even a personal bar. We also include a...
View Slideshow

Enchanting Jewels with a Touch of Winter Magic

Winter holidays are a time when, regardless of our age, we wish for something magical to happen. Here is a selection of four of the finest, most enchanting jewelry pieces for the festive season.
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Wine, Spirits & Cigars

1784 Stories Available | Advanced search
Whiskey of the Week: Jameson Cooper’s Croze
This Irish whiskey is enriched by the oak and char of its casks…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 12
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 11
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 10
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 9
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
5 Holiday Cocktails from the Best-of-the-Best Bart...
Award-winning mixologists share their secret holiday cocktail recipes…
View Slideshow
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 8
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
A 24-Year-Old Bourbon Breaks Record at Christie’s...
The sale of 34 bottles from a deceased distillery will profit New York’s war on poverty…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 7
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas: Day 6
This year, we’re filling the 12 days before Christmas with the best whiskeys on our wish lists…
Read Article
1784 Stories Available | Advanced search