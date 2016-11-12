23 Top Spirits Releases

Styling by Alicia Buszczak

Special thanks to Gearys of Beverly Hills

The newest libations bring both passion & pleasure to the party.

In the words of the immortal Oscar Wilde, “An inordinate passion for pleasure is the secret of remaining young.” It is this very search for pleasure that has led us to uncover the best of this year’s new spirits. As with Wilde’s protagonist in The Picture of Dorian Gray, several have an intriguing past—something Wilde would certainly have enjoyed—while others are decidedly innovative. But all are best enjoyed in the company of others, for that is where the clink of glasses becomes the civilized sound of toasting friendship and good times. Needless to say, it is the spirit within those glasses that helps form those bonds. So here, then, are our choices for the next round.